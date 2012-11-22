FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 22
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 22, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                                   
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1391.03      0.23%     3.220
 USD/JPY                          82.54        0.05%     0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6796          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1729.84      0.08%     1.310
 US CRUDE                         87.67        0.33%     0.290
 DOW JONES                        12836.89     0.38%     48.38
 ASIA ADRS                        120.25       0.41%      0.49
 -------------------------------------------------------------                     
 
 
   GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise, investors hope for Greece
progress 
   SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines at record; Greek concerns weigh
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    -  Olam took its battle with short-seller Muddy Waters to
court on Wednesday as the Singaporean commodities trader fought
off criticism of its accounting practices and debt levels that
hit its bond and share prices. 
     
    -- CAPITAMALL TRUST 
    - CapitaMall Trust, which owns shopping malls, said on
Thursday it plans to raise S$250 million ($204 million) through
a private placement. 
    
    -- KEPPEL CORPORATION LTD 
    - Rigbuilder Keppel Corp said a unit has won a tender from
Ukraine's Naftogaz to build two drilling rigs, adding that it
will announce further details of the contract when it is signed.
 
    
    
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei rises to 6-month high as exporters lifted       
 > S&P 500 gains for fourth session on light volume       
 > Prices slip with profit taking in thin volume         
 > Yen stays under a cloud, China data eyed             
 > Gold flat as Greek aid stalling, MidEast truce eyed  
 > Oil ends up as pre-holiday covering offsets Gaza truce 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.