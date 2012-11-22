Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 22

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1391.03 0.23% 3.220 USD/JPY 82.54 0.05% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6796 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1729.84 0.08% 1.310 US CRUDE 87.67 0.33% 0.290 DOW JONES 12836.89 0.38% 48.38 ASIA ADRS 120.25 0.41% 0.49 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise, investors hope for Greece progress SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines at record; Greek concerns weigh STOCKS TO WATCH -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Olam took its battle with short-seller Muddy Waters to court on Wednesday as the Singaporean commodities trader fought off criticism of its accounting practices and debt levels that hit its bond and share prices. -- CAPITAMALL TRUST - CapitaMall Trust, which owns shopping malls, said on Thursday it plans to raise S$250 million ($204 million) through a private placement. -- KEPPEL CORPORATION LTD - Rigbuilder Keppel Corp said a unit has won a tender from Ukraine's Naftogaz to build two drilling rigs, adding that it will announce further details of the contract when it is signed. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises to 6-month high as exporters lifted > S&P 500 gains for fourth session on light volume > Prices slip with profit taking in thin volume > Yen stays under a cloud, China data eyed > Gold flat as Greek aid stalling, MidEast truce eyed > Oil ends up as pre-holiday covering offsets Gaza truce > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: