Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 23

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2342 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 (Wed) 1391.03 0.23% 3.220 USD/JPY 82.4 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6796 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1729.29 0.01% 0.240 US CRUDE 87.09 -0.33% -0.290 DOW JONES (Wed) 12836.89 0.38% 48.38 ASIA ADRS 120.25 0.41% 0.49 ------------------------------------------------------------- U.S. markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. STOCKS TO WATCH -- KEPPEL LAND LTD - Property developer Keppel Land said it has established a $3 billion multicurrency medium term note programme. DBS Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered have been appointed the joint arrangers and initial dealers of the programme. -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - A Thai group extended its offer deadline for Fraser and Neave to Dec. 11 and kept its bid unchanged at S$8.88 per share after a counterbid for the Singapore property and drinks firm from a consortium led by Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd .