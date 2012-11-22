FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 23
November 22, 2012 / 11:51 PM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.

                                                                                      
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2342 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500 (Wed)                    1391.03      0.23%     3.220
 USD/JPY                          82.4        -0.06%    -0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6796          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1729.29      0.01%     0.240
 US CRUDE                         87.09       -0.33%    -0.290
 DOW JONES  (Wed)                 12836.89     0.38%     48.38
 ASIA ADRS                        120.25       0.41%      0.49
 -------------------------------------------------------------                        
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain as global economic outlook
improves 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore up on banks after better U.S.,
China data 
    U.S. markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving
holiday.
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- KEPPEL LAND LTD 
    - Property developer Keppel Land said it has established a
$3 billion multicurrency medium term note programme. DBS Bank,
HSBC and Standard Chartered have been appointed the joint
arrangers and initial dealers of the programme. 
    
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD 
    - A Thai group extended its offer deadline for Fraser and
Neave to Dec. 11 and kept its bid unchanged at S$8.88 per share
after a counterbid for the Singapore property and drinks firm
from a consortium led by Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd
.
    
    MARKET NEWS
