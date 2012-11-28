FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 28
November 28, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                   
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2348 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1398.94     -0.52%    -7.350
 USD/JPY                          82.1        -0.04%    -0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6369          --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1741.54     -0.01%    -0.110
 US CRUDE                         87.21        0.03%     0.030
 DOW JONES                        12878.13    -0.69%    -89.24
 ASIA ADRS                        121.31      -0.67%     -0.82
 -------------------------------------------------------------     
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Short-seller Muddy Waters published a long-awaited report
on Olam International with detailed attacks on acquisitions and
accounting at the Singapore commodities firm it has said may
fail, but Olam dismissed the latest salvo as lacking substance.
 
     
    -- SMRT CORPORATION LTD 
    -  Public transport opertor SMRT said it has lodged a police
report for further investigation into possible breaches of the
law, after some of its Chinese bus drivers did not turn up for
work on Monday and Tuesday to protest against changes in their
employment terms. SMRT is also conducting its own investigations
on whether terms of employment have been breached.
 
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
