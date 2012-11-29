FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 29
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
November 29, 2012 / 12:20 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
                                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1409.93      0.79%    10.990
 USD/JPY                          82.16        0.13%     0.110
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6352          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1722.41      0.18%     3.100
 US CRUDE                         86.7         0.24%     0.210
 DOW JONES                        12985.11     0.83%    106.98
 ASIA ADRS                        121.56       0.21%      0.25
 -------------------------------------------------------------                  
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks recover on Boehner, euro pares drop  
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila at record high on robust Q3; Indonesia
lags 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Singapore commodity trader Olam defended its record on
accounting and acquisitions and said it had the backing of a key
state investor as it seeks to counter criticism from a
short-seller that has hammered its shares. 
    
    -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 
    - Oil rigbuilder Sembcorp Marine said it has won its seventh
drillship contract worth $806.4 million from Sete Brasil
Participaces S.A., which is scheduled for delivery no later than
the third quarter of 2016. 
    
    -- COSCO CORP (SINGAPORE) LTD 
    - Chinese shipbuilder COSCO Corp said its 51 percent-owned
subsidiary has secured a contract from a European company to
build two bulk carriers for a total of $41 million.
 
    
    -- UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD 
    - United Overseas Bank's asset management arm has entered
into an agreement with Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Ltd
to set up a 50-50 joint venture fund management company in
Singapore, which will mainly expand the distribution of both
companies in Asia. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei rebounds from 1-week closing low on US hopes    
 > Wall St jumps in another 'fiscal cliff' swing          
 > Bond prices gain on standoff in U.S. budget talk      
 > Euro edges lower as Greece, U.S. fiscal woes weigh   
 > Gold drops 1.5 pct on deflation fears, fund sales    
 > Oil falls as demand worries trump 'fiscal cliff' hope 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.