Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 30
November 30, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                                 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1415.95      0.43%     6.020
 USD/JPY                          82.1        -0.02%    -0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6164          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1724.7      -0.01%    -0.090
 US CRUDE                         87.59       -0.55%    -0.480
 DOW JONES                        13021.82     0.28%     36.71
 ASIA ADRS                        123.18       1.33%      1.62
 -------------------------------------------------------------                   
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks and euro higher but pressured by
Boehner 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia rebounds; Thailand up on fund
buying 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Singapore commodity trader Olam, under attack by
short-seller Muddy Waters for its aggressive spending and debt
levels, has sufficient cash and does not expect to tap the debt
markets for at least five to six months, its chief executive
said. 
    - According to a stock exchange filing, two independent
directors at Olam bought a total of 400,000 shares in the
company at S$1.545 and S$1.55 each. 
     
    -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 
    - Singapore Technologies Engineering said its aerospace arm
has injected an additional $1.725 million into its engine
leasing joint venture with Marubeni Corporation. [ID:nSNZbHVynL}
    
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei up as weak yen trend boosts hopes for exporters 
 > Wall St ends higher after swings on 'fiscal cliff'     
 > US budget worries boost benchmark prices for 4th day  
 > Euro off one-month highs as U.S. fiscal talk weighs  
 > Gold rises with equities, U.S. 'fiscal cliff' eyed   
 > Oil up on U.S. budget optimism, Middle East tensions  
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
