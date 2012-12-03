FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 3
December 3, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                      
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0033 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1416.18      0.02%     0.230
 USD/JPY                          82.4         0.06%     0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6164          --     0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1716.34      0.08%     1.450
 US CRUDE                         88.88       -0.03%    -0.030
 DOW JONES                        13025.58     0.03%      3.76
 ASIA ADRS                        123.34       0.13%      0.16
 -------------------------------------------------------------        
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD 
    - Singapore Airlines said on Monday it was in discussions
with interested parties for the possible divestment of its 49
percent stake in British carrier Virgin Atlantic.
    SIA did not name the interested parties, but Reuters
reported on Sunday that Delta Air Lines Inc has held
recent talks to buy SIA's 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic,
citing two people familiar with the matter. 
 
    
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Singapore commodity trader Olam requested on Monday a
trading halt in its shares for one day pending the release of an
announcement. 
    - Olam bought 100 percent of Dehydro Foods Ltd, which
processes dehydrated onions and herbs in Egypt, for S$30.8
million. 
    
