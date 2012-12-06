FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 6
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 6, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2354 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1409.28      0.16%     2.230
 USD/JPY                          82.46          -0%     0.000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5977          --     0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1692.01     -0.08%    -1.400
 US CRUDE                         87.82       -0.07%    -0.060
 DOW JONES                        13034.49     0.64%     82.71
 ASIA ADRS                        122.99       0.64%      0.78
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                  
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St rallies on fiscal hopes; Spain hits
euro  
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up on China growth hopes  
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD 
    - Property developer SC Global Developments said its
controlling shareholder Simon Cheong launched a S$745 million
cash offer for shares of the company he does not already own.
The offer price of S$1.80 a share represents a 49.4 percent
premium to its last traded price on Nov 30.     
  
    
    -- CHINA FISHERY GROUP LTD, PACIFIC ANDES
RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT LTD 
    - China Fishery and Pacific Andes Resources said they were
in talks with Russian Sea Catching LLC to explore opportunities
for possible future cooperation in the Russian fishery industry.
The companies issued the statement after media reports about the
possible formation of a joint venture with a Russian company.
 
    
    -- KEPPEL REIT 
    - Keppel REIT said its 99.9 percent owned subsidiary Ocean
Properties LLC has obtained a S$505 million 5-year term loan
facility, which will be used mainly to refinance its outstanding
loans maturing of 31 December. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > Dow, S&P rise, but Nasdaq sours with Apple in wild day 
 > US debt prices firm on fiscal cliff concerns          
 > Euro falls against dollar after Spain bond auction   
 > Gold falls to one-month low on fund sales, technicals 
 > Oil falls after US gasoline inventories leap higher   
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
