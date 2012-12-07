Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 7

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1413.94 0.33% 4.660 USD/JPY 82.44 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5874 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1701.65 0.18% 3.030 US CRUDE 86.41 0.17% 0.150 DOW JONES 13074.04 0.30% 39.55 ASIA ADRS 123.57 0.47% 0.58 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, euro drop on ECB growth outlook for Europe SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; Philippines at record high STOCKS TO WATCH -- OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD - A group led by Singapore property firm Overseas Union Enterprise set a Jan. 3 deadline for its S$13.1 billion ($10.8 billion) offer to buy Fraser and Neave Ltd, as it waits out a Dec. 11 deadline for a rival bid from a Thai billionaire. -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD - Sembcorp Marine said it has secured two orders worth $434 million to build two jack-up rigs for Mexico's Integradora de Servicios Petroleros Oro Negro, S.A.P.I. de C.V. -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD, STARHUB LTD , M1 LTD - All three telecommunications firms in Singapore, SingTel, StarHub and M1, have been fined S$10,000 each for failing to meet the regulator's new standard for outdoor 3G coverage, the Straits Times reported. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei steady after 7-month closing high > Apple's gains lift tech in quiet day before jobs data > U.S. 10-year yields near 3-week lows before jobs data > Downbeat ECB knocks wind out of euro bulls > Gold up on ECB rate cut talk, non-farm payrolls eyed > Oil falls on euro zone concerns, dollar strength > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: