Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 7
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 7, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 7

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1413.94      0.33%     4.660
 USD/JPY                          82.44        0.06%     0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5874          --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1701.65      0.18%     3.030
 US CRUDE                         86.41        0.17%     0.150
 DOW JONES                        13074.04     0.30%     39.55
 ASIA ADRS                        123.57       0.47%      0.58
 -------------------------------------------------------------         
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, euro drop on ECB growth outlook for
Europe 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Firmer; Philippines at record high 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD 
    - A group led by Singapore property firm Overseas Union
Enterprise set a Jan. 3 deadline for its S$13.1 billion ($10.8
billion) offer to buy Fraser and Neave Ltd, as it
waits out a Dec. 11 deadline for a rival bid from a Thai
billionaire. 
     
    -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 
    - Sembcorp Marine said it has secured two orders worth $434
million to build two jack-up rigs for Mexico's Integradora de
Servicios Petroleros Oro Negro, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
    
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD, STARHUB LTD
, M1 LTD 
    - All three telecommunications firms in Singapore, SingTel,
StarHub and M1, have been fined S$10,000 each for failing to
meet the regulator's new standard for outdoor 3G coverage, the
Straits Times reported. 
    
