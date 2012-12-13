FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 13
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 13, 2012 / 12:35 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                  
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1428.48      0.04%     0.640
 USD/JPY                          83.22       -0.04%    -0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6885          --    -0.014
 SPOT GOLD                        1707.91     -0.21%    -3.640
 US CRUDE                         86.72       -0.06%    -0.050
 DOW JONES                        13245.45    -0.02%     -2.99
 ASIA ADRS                        125.55       0.46%      0.58
 -------------------------------------------------------------    
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro climb after Fed; long bonds
slump  
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most rise on US Fed monetary easing hopes
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - Keppel, the world's largest rigbuilder, said it has
secured an order from a unit of Mexico's national oil company to
build two jackup rigs worth $420 million. 
    
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE
LTD 
    - Japan's Kirin Holdings has agreed to pay S$2.7 billion for
Fraser and Neave's food and beverage business, if a $13.1
billion bid for F&N by a group led by property developer
Overseas Union Enterprise goes through. 
    F&N has also appointed J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Ltd as an
independent financial advisor to review the Overseas Union-led
bid, which came after firms linked to Thai billionaire Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi made an offer for the conglomerate.
 
    
    -- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD 
    - SC Global Developments said its chairman and chief
executive Simon Cheong bought 2.49 million shares at S$1.80 on
the market, raising his stake in the company to 60.74 percent
from 60.14 percent. Last week, Cheong launched a bid to
privatise the property developer. 
    
    -- FAR EAST ORCHARD LTD 
    - Property firm Far East Orchard signed a non-binding
agreement with Toga Pty Ltd to explore the establishment of a
joint venture company in Australia, which will own the
hospitality management business of Toga. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St ends almost flat as Bernanke warns on "cliff"  
 > Prices drop as Fed announces new bond-buying program  
 > Yen extends fall, USD pinned down by aggressive Fed  
 > Gold rises after Fed makes surprise low-rate pledge  
 > Oil up on more Fed stimulus, OPEC holds output target 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.