FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 18
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 18, 2012 / 12:26 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                            
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0007 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1430.36      1.19%    16.780
 USD/JPY                          83.9         0.02%     0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7665          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1696.91     -0.04%    -0.740
 US CRUDE                         87.38        0.21%     0.180
 DOW JONES                        13235.39     0.76%    100.38
 ASIA ADRS                        126.67       0.55%      0.69
 -------------------------------------------------------------              
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares advance on U.S. 'cliff' optimism;
Japan vote hits yen 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most lower to flat on U.S. budget uncertainty
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD 
    - Thai beer baron Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi has failed in a
bid to increase his stake in Singapore's 129-year-old beverage
company Fraser and Neave, two sources said. 
    Charoen has been locked in a bidding war since September
against a group led by Overseas Union Enterprise and
its chairman Stephen Riady who is also the president of
Indonesia's Lippo group of companies. 
    
    -- PROPERTY
    - Singapore's new private home sales excluding executive
condominiums fell 44 percent in November from a month ago to
1,087 units, according to data from the Urban Redevelopment
Authority.  
    
    -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Palm oil firm Wilmar will sell its 15 percent stake in
Fortune Gas Investment Holdings Ltd, the natural gas business of
Fortune Oil, to China Gas Holdings Ltd as
part of a proposed deal for Fortune Oil to inject its natural
gas business into China Gas for a total of $400 million.
 
    
    -- COSCO Corp (Singapore) Ltd 
    - Shipbuilder COSCO Corp said a unit has secured a contract
worth over $370 million to build a floating vessel for a
European company. 
     
    -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD 
    - Singapore Airlines carried 1.5 million passengers in
November, 9.7 percent higher than a year ago. Its passenger load
factor also increased 2.5 percentage points to 77.7 percent last
month. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei rises, extending Monday;s gains after LDP win   
 > Optimism about 'cliff' boost market; financials lead   
 > Prices fall as hopes for fiscal deal dims safety bid  
 > Yen steadies after plunge in wake of Japan election  
 > Gold ends near flat, capped by US budget talks       
 > Brent dips, US crude rises on fiscal talks            
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.