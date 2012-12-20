FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 20
December 20, 2012 / 12:41 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0020 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1435.81     -0.76%   -10.980
 USD/JPY                          84.28       -0.14%    -0.120
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7892          --    -0.017
 SPOT GOLD                        1668.44      0.11%     1.880
 US CRUDE                         89.65       -0.37%    -0.330
 DOW JONES                        13251.97    -0.74%    -98.99
 ASIA ADRS                        130.01       0.85%      1.10
 -------------------------------------------------------------         
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares slip as fiscal talks sour  
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Banks lead Manila rally; Bangkok at 17-year
peak 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE
LTD 
    - Singapore's Fraser and Neave said on Wednesday that its
independent financial adviser has assessed that a S$13.1 billion
($10.8 billion) takeover offer from a group led by Overseas
Union Enterprise is "not compelling, but fair".
     
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Olam International said Singapore state investor
Temasek bought 23.9 million shares in the commodity
trader over the previous two days, raising its stake to 18
percent from 17 percent.
    
    -- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD 
    - Property developer SC Global said its chairman and chief
executive officer Simon Cheong's offer to buy all the shares he
does not own at S$1.80 each will be open for acceptance until
Jan 16.          
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
