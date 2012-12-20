Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 20

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0020 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1435.81 -0.76% -10.980 USD/JPY 84.28 -0.14% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7892 -- -0.017 SPOT GOLD 1668.44 0.11% 1.880 US CRUDE 89.65 -0.37% -0.330 DOW JONES 13251.97 -0.74% -98.99 ASIA ADRS 130.01 0.85% 1.10 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares slip as fiscal talks sour SE ASIA STOCKS-Banks lead Manila rally; Bangkok at 17-year peak STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD - Singapore's Fraser and Neave said on Wednesday that its independent financial adviser has assessed that a S$13.1 billion ($10.8 billion) takeover offer from a group led by Overseas Union Enterprise is "not compelling, but fair". -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Olam International said Singapore state investor Temasek bought 23.9 million shares in the commodity trader over the previous two days, raising its stake to 18 percent from 17 percent. -- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD - Property developer SC Global said its chairman and chief executive officer Simon Cheong's offer to buy all the shares he does not own at S$1.80 each will be open for acceptance until Jan 16. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei eases after steep rally, ahead of BOJ meeting > Wall St falls as 'cliff' talks sour, but hopes remain > Bonds rally as higher yields lure buyers > Yen choppy as BOJ decision looms; NZD hit by data > Gold ends flat, U.S. budget talks in focus > Oil rises on U.S. budget deal hopes, demand optimism > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: