Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 3

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1462.42 2.54% 36.230 USD/JPY 87.24 -0.11% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8353 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1688.95 0.15% 2.600 US CRUDE 92.74 -0.41% -0.380 DOW JONES 13412.55 2.35% 308.41 ASIA ADRS 136.04 2.70% 3.58 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks, commodities rise on US fiscal deal SE ASIA STOCKS-Most start the new year higher after US budget deal STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi extended his $7.2 billion offer to take over Singapore property and drinks conglomerate Fraser and Neave for the fifth time until Jan. 10. -- CAPITALAND LTD - Southeast Asia's largest property developer, CapitaLand Ltd, made changes to its top management on Thursday as part of a reorganisation of its business units. MARKET NEWS > Wall St starts new year with a bang after 'cliff' deal > Budget deal pushes benchmark yields to 3-month high > Dollar falls vs high-yielding currencies; yen sinks > Gold up after U.S. budget deal but seen vulnerable > Oil rises on US fiscal deal, hits highest since Oct > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: