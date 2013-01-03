FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 3
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 3, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1462.42      2.54%    36.230
 USD/JPY                          87.24       -0.11%    -0.100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8353          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1688.95      0.15%     2.600
 US CRUDE                         92.74       -0.41%    -0.380
 DOW JONES                        13412.55     2.35%    308.41
 ASIA ADRS                        136.04       2.70%      3.58
 -------------------------------------------------------------      
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks, commodities rise on US fiscal
deal 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most start the new year higher after US
budget deal 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD 
    - Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi extended his
$7.2 billion offer to take over Singapore property and drinks
conglomerate Fraser and Neave for the fifth time until Jan. 10.
 
    
    -- CAPITALAND LTD 
    - Southeast Asia's largest property developer, CapitaLand
Ltd, made changes to its top management on Thursday as part of a
reorganisation of its business units. 
    
    
    MARKET NEWS
 > Wall St starts new year with a bang after 'cliff' deal 
 > Budget deal pushes benchmark yields to 3-month high   
 > Dollar falls vs high-yielding currencies; yen sinks  
 > Gold up after U.S. budget deal but seen vulnerable   
 > Oil rises on US fiscal deal, hits highest since Oct   
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.