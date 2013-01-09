FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 9
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 9, 2013 / 12:30 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1457.15     -0.32%    -4.740
 USD/JPY                          87.05        0.02%     0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8744          --    -0.026
 SPOT GOLD                        1660.5       0.11%     1.900
 US CRUDE                         93.25        0.11%     0.100
 DOW JONES                        13328.85    -0.41%    -55.44
 ASIA ADRS                        131.95      -1.52%     -2.04
 -------------------------------------------------------------      
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar down ahead of earnings, bonds
rise 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most retreat, banks lead Vietnam to 7-month
high 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 
    - Singapore Exchange said on Tuesday that it has tightened
its risk management systems so it can to meet new global
regulatory standards and make it easier for U.S. and European
banks to continue to be members of its clearing houses.
 
    
    -- UNITED ENVIROTECH LTD 
    - KKR & Co LP has agreed to make a $40 million
follow-on investment in China-focused water treatment and
recycling company United Envirotech through a share purchase,
the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.
    - United Envirotech also plans to invest S$35 million in
Memstar Technology Ltd, another water treatment firm,
through a share purchase from Memstar's chairman and chief
executive officer. 
    
    -- WHEELOCK PROPERTIES (SINGAPORE) LTD 
    - A unit of Wheelock Properties, Pinehill Investments Pte
Ltd has put in the highest bid for a residential land tender in
Singapore for S$8,502.35 per square meter of gross floor area. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei sheds 1 pct in early trade as yen rebounds      
 > Wall Street slips as earnings season gets under way    
 > U.S. bond prices gain as higher yields reel in buyers 
 > Euro, dollar fall vs yen as BOJ, ECB eyed            
 > Gold up for first time in 3 days on Asian buying     
 > Brent crude up as annual rebalancing widens WTI spread 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
