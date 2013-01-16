FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 16
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 16, 2013 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 16

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
                                                                            
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0035 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1472.34      0.11%     1.660
 USD/JPY                          88.65       -0.14%    -0.120
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8325          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1682.54      0.24%     4.040
 US CRUDE                         93.45        0.18%     0.170
 DOW JONES                        13534.89     0.20%     27.57
 ASIA ADRS                        134.79      -0.44%     -0.60
 -------------------------------------------------------------              
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rebound, bonds gain on U.S. debt
concerns 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia up in light volume; Philippine,
Thailand retreat 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD 
    - A battle between a Thai billionaire and an Indonesian
tycoon for control of Singaporean soft drinks-to-property group
Fraser and Neaveis a step nearer to its end after a Sunday
deadline was set for raised bids. 
    
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Shareholders of Olam International approved the payment of
$6.4 million in fees to a unit of Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd for fully backing the embattled
commodity firm's $1.2 billion bonds-with-warrants issue.
 
    
    -- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD 
    - Property developer SC Global, which received a
privatisation offer from its chairman and largest shareholder
Simon Cheong, said the public float of its shares has fallen to
11.6 percent. Once this falls to below 10 percent, SC Global
will have to be delisted, according to Singapore rules.
 
    
    -- EZION HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Offshore services firm Ezion Holdings said it was awarded
a letter of intent from a Southeast Asian state-linked company
for the charter of one liftboat worth up to $116.8 million.
 
    
    -- YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD 
    - Yangzijiang Shipbuilding said it plans to issue 330
million warrants at 0.3072 yuan or S$0.0605 each. Each warrant
will carry the right to subscribe to one new share at 7.617
yuan. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei falls as profit-taking hits exporters             
 > Dow, S&P 500 inch up with retailers but Apple drags again 
 > Bond prices rise on U.S. debt ceiling jitters           
 > Euro stung by Juncker's comment, yen holds firm        
 > Platinum at 3-month high on Amplats overhaul; gold firm 
 > Oil slips as German data, US debt ceiling worries weigh 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.