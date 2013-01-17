FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 17
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 17, 2013 / 12:20 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 17 - Following are some company-related and
market news which could have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                   
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1472.63      0.02%     0.290
 USD/JPY                          88.73         0.4%     0.350
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8255          --     0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1680.05      0.07%     1.160
 US CRUDE                         94.14       -0.11%    -0.100
 DOW JONES                        13511.23    -0.17%    -23.66
 ASIA ADRS                        133.68      -0.82%     -1.11
    -- SC GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS LTD, WHEELOCK PROPERTIES
(SINGAPORE) LTD 
    - Shares of property developer SC Global that are freely
traded on the Singapore Exchange have fallen below 10 percent of
the firm's issued shares, paving the way for its delisting.
 
    - Wheelock Properties (Singapore) has sold its entire 17.9
percent stake in SC Global to its chairman and chief executive
Simon Cheong for S$133.5 million ($109.09 million).
 
    
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Singapore state investor has raised its stake in commodity
trader Olam to 20 percent from 19.99 percent by buying shares on
the open market, a stock exchange filing showed. 
    
 > Nikkei seen recovering slightly after sharp fall         
 > S&P 500 ends flat as bank profits temper growth concerns 
 > U.S. bond prices rise on view on Fed purchases          
 > Euro still looking for inspiration, yen firm           
 > Platinum up as South Africa crisis stirs supply fears  
 > Oil rises on Algerian gas field attack, US stock draw   
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
