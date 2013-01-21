FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 21
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
January 21, 2013 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 21

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1485.98      0.34%     5.040
 USD/JPY                          89.88       -0.19%    -0.170
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8399          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1687.5       0.25%     4.160
 US CRUDE                         95.23       -0.35%    -0.330
 DOW JONES                        13649.70     0.39%     53.68
 ASIA ADRS                        135.22       0.24%      0.32
 -------------------------------------------------------------         
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil prices rebound on U.S. budget
talk  
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia at record high, Thailand at 17-1/2
year high 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE
LTD 
    - Thailand's third richest man has raised his takeover offer
for Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd, valuing the property and
drinks conglomerate at nearly $11.3 billion, a move to fend off
a rival bid from a group run by Indonesian tycoon Stephen Riady.
 
    
    -- KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TRANSPORTATION 
    - Keppel T&T said the Securus Fund, a Shariah-compliant data
centre fund which it co-sponsors with AEP Capital, saw its
second closing with capital commitments totalling $170 million,
of which $50 million came from Keppel T&T. 
    
    -- CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD 
    - City Development's hotel arm Millennium & Copthorne Hotels
plc said its wholly-owned subsidiary has agreed to buy a plot of
land in Seoul, Korea for 17.23 million pounds ($27.33 million).
 
    
    -- LIZHONG WHEEL GROUP LTD 
    - Lizhong Wheel said it is cooperating with Indian
authorities regarding an investigation on alleged dumping of
12-24 inches aluminium wheels imported from China. The company
makes 12-24 inches aluminium wheels and exports them to India,
and may have been offered preferential anti-dumping tax rates.
 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei edges down with BOJ move priced in              
 > Dow, S&P 500 end at 5-yr highs on early earnings beats 
 > Bond prices climb as buyers emerge after sell-off     
 > Yen sees no reprieve as BOJ meeting looms            
 > Gold slightly lower after weak U.S. consumer data    
 > Brent crude up on debt limit proposal, supply worries 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.