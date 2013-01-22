FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 22
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 22, 2013 / 12:30 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1485.98      0.34%     5.040
 USD/JPY                          89.5        -0.09%    -0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8611          --     0.021
 SPOT GOLD                        1689.5       0.00%    -0.050
 US CRUDE                         95.35       -0.22%    -0.210
 DOW JONES                        13649.70     0.39%     53.68
 ASIA ADRS                        135.22       0.24%      0.32
 -------------------------------------------------------------      
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares test 2-yr highs, yen volatile
before BOJ 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia falls on election woes; Flood-hit
Indonesia retreats 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE
LTD 
    - Thailand's third-richest man is set to take control of
Fraser and Neave Ltd in Southeast Asia's biggest M&A deal after
a group led by Stephen Riady's Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd
bowed out of a two-month bidding war for the $11.4 billion
Singapore company. 
    
    -- KEPPEL REIT 
    - Keppel REIT said its fourth quarter distributable income
rose 45.1 percent to S$51.9 million, helped by higher property
income from its Singapore office properties Ocean Financial
Centre and Prudential Tower. 

    -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD 
    - Global Logistic Properties Limited announced that it will
install solar panels on the rooftops of 22 properties in Japan
for an estimated total investment of 7.4 billion yen ($82
million). 

    -- M1 LTD 
    - Telecommunications company M1 reported a 0.6 percent gain
in fourth-quarter net profit of S$37.9 million from a year ago,
helped by higher service revenue and handset sales.
 

    
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei holding steady with all eyes on BOJ meeting     
 > Dow, S&P 500 end at 5-yr highs on early earnings beats 
 > Bond prices climb as buyers emerge after sell-off     
 > Yen selloff fades before high-stakes BOJ decision    
 > Gold firms as U.S. budget talks lift European stocks 
 > Oil edges lower on oversupply concern                 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.