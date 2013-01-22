Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 22

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1485.98 0.34% 5.040 USD/JPY 89.5 -0.09% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8611 -- 0.021 SPOT GOLD 1689.5 0.00% -0.050 US CRUDE 95.35 -0.22% -0.210 DOW JONES 13649.70 0.39% 53.68 ASIA ADRS 135.22 0.24% 0.32 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares test 2-yr highs, yen volatile before BOJ SE ASIA STOCKS-Malaysia falls on election woes; Flood-hit Indonesia retreats STOCKS TO WATCH -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, OVERSEAS UNION ENTERPRISE LTD - Thailand's third-richest man is set to take control of Fraser and Neave Ltd in Southeast Asia's biggest M&A deal after a group led by Stephen Riady's Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd bowed out of a two-month bidding war for the $11.4 billion Singapore company. -- KEPPEL REIT - Keppel REIT said its fourth quarter distributable income rose 45.1 percent to S$51.9 million, helped by higher property income from its Singapore office properties Ocean Financial Centre and Prudential Tower. -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD - Global Logistic Properties Limited announced that it will install solar panels on the rooftops of 22 properties in Japan for an estimated total investment of 7.4 billion yen ($82 million). -- M1 LTD - Telecommunications company M1 reported a 0.6 percent gain in fourth-quarter net profit of S$37.9 million from a year ago, helped by higher service revenue and handset sales. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei holding steady with all eyes on BOJ meeting > Dow, S&P 500 end at 5-yr highs on early earnings beats > Bond prices climb as buyers emerge after sell-off > Yen selloff fades before high-stakes BOJ decision > Gold firms as U.S. budget talks lift European stocks > Oil edges lower on oversupply concern > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: