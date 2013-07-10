FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 10
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 10, 2013 / 12:21 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
     --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2355 GMT ------------
                                                                                      
                                           
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1652.32      0.72%    11.860
 USD/JPY                          101.11      -0.03%    -0.030
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.6434          --     0.004
 SPOT GOLD                        1247.64     -0.10%    -1.200
 US CRUDE                         104.42       0.86%     0.890
 DOW JONES                        15300.34     0.50%     75.65
 ASIA ADRS                        137.00       1.36%      1.83
 -------------------------------------------------------------                        
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS- Shares rally on earnings hopes; U.S. dollar
gains 
    SE ASIA STOCKS- Mostly higher; Thai stocks down after late
selling 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Media group Singapore Press Holdings Ltd plans to raise at
least S$523 million ($409 million) by spinning off some of its
property assets via a real estate investment trust, according to
a preliminary prospectus filed on Tuesday. 
    
    -- COSCO CORPORATION (SINGAPORE) LTD  
    - Two subsidiaries of COSCO Corporation (Singapore) have won
a contract from an unnamed Asian company to build an oil tanker
of 22,000 dwt (deadweight tonnes), and an order from an unnamed
European company to build a stinger barge, for a total of $36
million. 
    - COSCO (Zhousan) Shipyard Co Ltd, a subsidiary of the
company, confirmed a contract with a European shipowner for the
construction of four 111,000 dwt oil tankers for a total of over
$180 million. 
    
    -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Myanmar-focused investment firm Yoma Strategic Holdings,
through its 70 percent owned subsidiary, Myanmar Motors Pte Ltd,
has entered into a new joint venture with several unrelated
third parties to provide automotive-related services and parts
in Myanmar. 

    
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei to open lower; positive global sentiment underpins 
 > Wall St up for fourth day on earnings hope, FedEx jumps  
 > U.S. bond prices end little changed                     
 > U.S. dollar rallies on contrasting central bank views  
 > Gold rises 1 pct on physical buying, China inflation   
 > Oil prices end moderately higher, stifled by dollar     
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore        
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.