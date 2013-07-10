Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 10

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2355 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1652.32 0.72% 11.860 USD/JPY 101.11 -0.03% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6434 -- 0.004 SPOT GOLD 1247.64 -0.10% -1.200 US CRUDE 104.42 0.86% 0.890 DOW JONES 15300.34 0.50% 75.65 ASIA ADRS 137.00 1.36% 1.83 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS- Shares rally on earnings hopes; U.S. dollar gains SE ASIA STOCKS- Mostly higher; Thai stocks down after late selling STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD - Media group Singapore Press Holdings Ltd plans to raise at least S$523 million ($409 million) by spinning off some of its property assets via a real estate investment trust, according to a preliminary prospectus filed on Tuesday. -- COSCO CORPORATION (SINGAPORE) LTD - Two subsidiaries of COSCO Corporation (Singapore) have won a contract from an unnamed Asian company to build an oil tanker of 22,000 dwt (deadweight tonnes), and an order from an unnamed European company to build a stinger barge, for a total of $36 million. - COSCO (Zhousan) Shipyard Co Ltd, a subsidiary of the company, confirmed a contract with a European shipowner for the construction of four 111,000 dwt oil tankers for a total of over $180 million. -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - Myanmar-focused investment firm Yoma Strategic Holdings, through its 70 percent owned subsidiary, Myanmar Motors Pte Ltd, has entered into a new joint venture with several unrelated third parties to provide automotive-related services and parts in Myanmar. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei to open lower; positive global sentiment underpins > Wall St up for fourth day on earnings hope, FedEx jumps > U.S. bond prices end little changed > U.S. dollar rallies on contrasting central bank views > Gold rises 1 pct on physical buying, China inflation > Oil prices end moderately higher, stifled by dollar > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: