Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 15
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 15, 2013 / 12:26 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
     --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0003 GMT ------------
                                                                                
                                        
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1680.19      0.31%     5.170
 USD/JPY                          99.21           0%     0.000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.5916          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1290.01      0.45%     5.720
 US CRUDE                         105.85      -0.09%    -0.100
 DOW JONES                        15464.30     0.02%      3.38
 ASIA ADRS                        140.62      -0.37%     -0.53
 -------------------------------------------------------------                  
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks post best week since November  
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most slightly higher; Singapore retreats
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- CAPITARETAIL CHINA TRUST, CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD
 
    - CapitaMalls Asia Ltd (CMA) has won a tender to acquire
Grand Canyon Mall in Beijing, China, for 1.74 billion yuan
($283.50 million). CapitaRetail China Trust, a subsidiary of the
company,  has exercised its right of first refusal and entered
into a conditional call option agreement with CMA to acquire the
mall. 
    
    -- KEPPEL TELECOMMUNICATIONS & TRANSPORTATION LTD 
    - Keppel Logistics (Foshan) Ltd, a subsidiary of Keppel
Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd, has acquired a 60
percent stake in Foshan Sanshui Port Development Co., Ltd for
166 million yuan ($27.05 million), Keppel T&T's third port
project in China. 
    
    -- OXLEY HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Oxley Holdings Ltd, a property developer, plans to acquire
all the shares in the capital of CityStar Phnom Penh Cottages
Ltd for $11 million. The target company owns two pieces of land
in Phnom Penh, Cambodia's capital, designated for commercial and
residential development. 
     
    -- KRISENERGY HOLDINGS LTD , KEPPEL CORPORATION
LTD 
    - KrisEnergy, backed by Keppel Corporation Ltd and private
equity firm First Reserve, said it would raise up to $203.6
million by listing its shares in Singapore in a sign of
improving investor sentiment for fund-raising in the city-state.
 

    
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei rises to 7-week high on Wall St gains; Fast Retailing
tumbles                                                    
 > Wall St rises on banks' results; S&P's best week since
January                                                    
 > Bonds mark narrow losses as traders take profits       
 > Dollar sidelined in Asia, China takes centre stage    
 > Gold posts biggest weekly gain in nearly 2 years      
 > U.S. gasoline jumps on outages, dragging crude higher  
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore       
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
