Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 23

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1695.53 0.2% 3.440 USD/JPY 99.39 -0.25% -0.250 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.4841 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1333.8 -0.09% -1.240 US CRUDE 107.01 0.07% 0.070 DOW JONES 15545.55 0.01% 1.81 ASIA ADRS 142.49 0.43% 0.62 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks near 5-year high, yen gains on Japan elections SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up, Indonesia weakens on consumer stocks STOCKS TO WATCH -- NOBLE GROUP LTD AND WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD - Noble said a plan to form a palm oil joint venture with Wilmar has stalled, as conditions for the planned sale of a stake to Wilmar have not been satisfied. -- ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST - Ascott Residence Trust, which invests in service residences and rental housing properties, said its distribution per unit in the second quarter rose 3 percent from a year earlier to 2.45 Singapore cents but revenue fell 2 percent to S$77.4 million ($61.4 million). -- SIA ENGINEERING CO LTD - SIA Engineering said its net profit in the three months ended June 30 fell 1.6 percent on the year to S$69 million. It said it expected the company's performance to remain stable in the near term while the operating environment continues to be challenging. -- RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP LTD - Raffles Medical Group said its second-quarter net profit rose 15.7 percent from a year earlier to S$14.5 million and its revenues rose 12.9 percent to a record high of S$86.8 million. -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD - Tiger Airways said it had a loss of S$32.8 million for the three months ended June 30, worse than its loss of S$13.7 million a year earlier. -- PAN PACIFIC HOTELS GROUP LTD - The last trading day for Pan Pacific Hotels shares will be Aug. 2. It controlling shareholder UOL Group Ltd is taking Pan Pacific private. -- CAPITALAND LTD - CapitaLand said it decided to keep Australand Property Group as a key investment after completing its strategic review. -- MOYA ASIA LTD - Water treatment company Moya Asia will be delisted from the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange from Wednesday. -- TEMASEK HOLDINGS PTE LTD - Singapore state investor Temasek said it has named Lim Boon Heng as its next chairman, giving the non-executive role to a former government minister as the firm's long-serving chairman retires next month. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei may hold steady; earnings, outlook in focus > Wall St edges higher despite McDonald's disappointment > US Treasury prices stable before new supply > Dollar drifts off in summer lull, tracks yields > Gold surges above $1,300 level, bears seek cover > US crude ends lower on profit-taking, Brent up slightly > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: