Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 23
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 23, 2013 / 12:26 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 23

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
     --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------
                                                                            
                                      
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1695.53       0.2%     3.440
 USD/JPY                          99.39       -0.25%    -0.250
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.4841          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1333.8      -0.09%    -1.240
 US CRUDE                         107.01       0.07%     0.070
 DOW JONES                        15545.55     0.01%      1.81
 ASIA ADRS                        142.49       0.43%      0.62
 -------------------------------------------------------------              
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks near 5-year high, yen gains on Japan
elections 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up, Indonesia weakens on consumer stocks
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- NOBLE GROUP LTD AND WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD
 
    - Noble said a plan to form a palm oil joint venture with
Wilmar has stalled, as conditions for the planned sale of a
stake to Wilmar have not been satisfied.
  
     
    -- ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST 
    - Ascott Residence Trust, which invests in service
residences and rental housing properties, said its distribution
per unit in the second quarter rose 3 percent from a year
earlier to 2.45 Singapore cents but revenue fell 2 percent to
S$77.4 million ($61.4 million). 
    
    -- SIA ENGINEERING CO LTD 
    - SIA Engineering said its net profit in the three months
ended June 30 fell 1.6 percent on the year to S$69 million. It
said it expected the company's performance to remain stable in
the near term while the operating environment continues to be
challenging. 
    
    -- RAFFLES MEDICAL GROUP LTD 
    - Raffles Medical Group said its second-quarter net profit
rose 15.7 percent from a year earlier to S$14.5 million and its
revenues rose 12.9 percent to a record high of S$86.8 million.
 
    
    -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Tiger Airways said it had a loss of S$32.8 million for the
three months ended June 30, worse than its loss of S$13.7
million a year earlier.  
      
    -- PAN PACIFIC HOTELS GROUP LTD 
    - The last trading day for Pan Pacific Hotels shares will be
Aug. 2. It controlling shareholder UOL Group Ltd is
taking Pan Pacific private. 
    
    -- CAPITALAND LTD  
    - CapitaLand said it decided to keep Australand Property
Group as a key investment after completing its strategic review.
 
    
    -- MOYA ASIA LTD 
    - Water treatment company Moya Asia will be delisted from
the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange from Wednesday.
 
    
    -- TEMASEK HOLDINGS PTE LTD 
    - Singapore state investor Temasek said it has named Lim
Boon Heng as its next chairman, giving the non-executive role to
a former government minister as the firm's long-serving chairman
retires next month. 
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.