Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 24

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2353 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1692.39 -0.19% -3.140 USD/JPY 99.49 0.09% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5162 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD 1341.95 -0.41% -5.540 US CRUDE 107.44 0.20% 0.210 DOW JONES 15567.74 0.14% 22.19 ASIA ADRS 143.12 0.44% 0.63 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on China economic signal SE ASIA STOCKS-Most bourses end up, Thailand outperforms STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD The bourse operater reported a 43 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a record year for its derivatives business. SGX reported its best annual performance since 2008, although its numbers still came in just shy of expectations. Net profit was S$87.6 million ($69.2 million) in the April to June quarter, up from the S$61.1 million a year earlier. That missed the S$92 million average forecast of five analysts surveyed by Reuters. -- SPH REIT Trading begins in SPH REIT, which priced its S$504 million offering at the top of its indicative range of S$0.85-S$0.90. The REIT was sponsored by Singapore Press Holdings. -- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD The shopping malls arm of CapitaLand Ltd reported a 5.9 percent rise in second-quarter profit after tax and minority interests to S$245.6 million.