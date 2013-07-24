FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 24
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
July 24, 2013 / 12:10 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
 
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2353 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1692.39     -0.19%    -3.140
 USD/JPY                          99.49        0.09%     0.090
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.5162          --     0.009
 SPOT GOLD                        1341.95     -0.41%    -5.540
 US CRUDE                         107.44       0.20%     0.210
 DOW JONES                        15567.74     0.14%     22.19
 ASIA ADRS                        143.12       0.44%      0.63
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on China economic signal
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most bourses end up, Thailand outperforms
 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
  
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 
    The bourse operater reported a 43 percent rise in quarterly
profit, helped by a record year for its derivatives business.
    SGX reported its best annual performance since 2008,
although its numbers still came in just shy of expectations.
    Net profit was S$87.6 million ($69.2 million) in the April
to June quarter, up from the S$61.1 million a year earlier. That
missed the S$92 million average forecast of five analysts
surveyed by Reuters.  
    
    -- SPH REIT  
    Trading begins in SPH REIT, which priced its S$504 million
offering at the top of its indicative range of S$0.85-S$0.90.
The REIT was sponsored by Singapore Press Holdings.
 

    -- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD 
    The shopping malls arm of CapitaLand Ltd reported
a 5.9 percent rise in second-quarter profit after tax and
minority interests to S$245.6 million. 
   
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei dips; Apple-related shares in focus              
 > Dow gains; Apple up in extended-hours trade on results  
 > Prices remain lower after average two-year auction     
 > Dollar falls across the board in thin volume          
 > Gold rises to 1-month high on options-related buying  
 > Oil gains in volatile spread trading                   
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore       
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.