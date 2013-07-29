FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 29
July 29, 2013 / 12:10 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
        
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2352 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1691.65      0.08%     1.400
 USD/JPY                          97.93       -0.33%    -0.320
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.5605          --    -0.004
 SPOT GOLD                        1330.1      -0.24%    -3.190
 US CRUDE                         104.55      -0.14%    -0.150
 DOW JONES                        15558.83     0.02%      3.22
 ASIA ADRS                        140.33      -1.35%     -1.91
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hits five-week low on Fed caution,
Wall Street recovers 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippines up on ratings upgrade
expectations 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD 
    The offshore services group said it won contracts worth
about $330 million and about $105 million under its joint
venture company. The contracts would start immediately and are
expected to be completed by 2015. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD 
    The carrier will hold a meeting for analysts on Monday after
it warned last week of a difficult operating environment due to
intense competition.  
    
    -- GMG GLOBAL LTD 
    The rubber producer reported a 39 percent drop in net profit
to S$14.1 million ($11 million)for the first half ended June 30.
Revenue fell 11 percent to S$494.1 million. 
    
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei set to fall below 14,000 as yen strengthens      
 > Wall St up, S&P on track for best month since Oct 2011  
 > Prices gain, Fed meeting in focus                      
 > Dollar pulls back in Asia ahead of Fed                
 > Gold posts 3 percent weekly gain                      
 > Oil slips on worries about Chinese demand              
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore       
 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
