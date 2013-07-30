FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 30
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 30, 2013 / 12:21 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                                 
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1685.33     -0.37%    -6.320
 USD/JPY                          98.15        0.21%     0.210
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.6023          --     0.004
 SPOT GOLD                        1327.66      0.05%     0.670
 US CRUDE                         104.23      -0.31%    -0.320
 DOW JONES                        15521.97    -0.24%    -36.86
 ASIA ADRS                        138.36      -1.41%     -1.97
 -------------------------------------------------------------                   
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks down, dollar at 5-week low ahead of
Fed 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most at multi-week lows amid weak globals
 
  
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD 
    - The Myanmar-focused investment firm said its net profit
fell nearly 81 percent to S$420,000 ($331,600) in the quarter
ended June 30 due to higher administrative and operating costs,
although its revenues grew almost 12 percent year on year.
 
    
    -- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD  
    - Swiber Capital Pte Ltd, a special purpose vehicle of
offshore oilfield service firm Swiber Holdings Ltd, has priced
S$150 million in principal amount of a 6.50 percent fixed rate
trust certificate due 2018, as part of Swiber's $500 million
multicurrency Islamic bond programme. 
    
    -- UNITED ENVIROTECH LTD, MEMSTAR TECHNOLOGY LTD
   
    - United Envirotech Ltd, a membrane-based water treatment
solution provider, has entered an agreement to buy a 100 percent
stake in Memstar Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Memstar
Technology Ltd, as well as certain assets from
Memstar, for a total of S$293.4 million. 

    -- POSH SEMCO
    - Offshore marine services provider POSH Semco, controlled
by Malaysia's richest man Robert Kuok, is seeking to list shares
in Singapore in a deal worth S$300 million to S$500 million,
sources told Reuters. 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
