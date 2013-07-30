Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 30

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0009 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1685.33 -0.37% -6.320 USD/JPY 98.15 0.21% 0.210 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6023 -- 0.004 SPOT GOLD 1327.66 0.05% 0.670 US CRUDE 104.23 -0.31% -0.320 DOW JONES 15521.97 -0.24% -36.86 ASIA ADRS 138.36 -1.41% -1.97 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks down, dollar at 5-week low ahead of Fed SE ASIA STOCKS-Most at multi-week lows amid weak globals STOCKS TO WATCH -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - The Myanmar-focused investment firm said its net profit fell nearly 81 percent to S$420,000 ($331,600) in the quarter ended June 30 due to higher administrative and operating costs, although its revenues grew almost 12 percent year on year. -- SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD - Swiber Capital Pte Ltd, a special purpose vehicle of offshore oilfield service firm Swiber Holdings Ltd, has priced S$150 million in principal amount of a 6.50 percent fixed rate trust certificate due 2018, as part of Swiber's $500 million multicurrency Islamic bond programme. -- UNITED ENVIROTECH LTD, MEMSTAR TECHNOLOGY LTD - United Envirotech Ltd, a membrane-based water treatment solution provider, has entered an agreement to buy a 100 percent stake in Memstar Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Memstar Technology Ltd, as well as certain assets from Memstar, for a total of S$293.4 million. -- POSH SEMCO - Offshore marine services provider POSH Semco, controlled by Malaysia's richest man Robert Kuok, is seeking to list shares in Singapore in a deal worth S$300 million to S$500 million, sources told Reuters. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei may drop for 5th day as yen decline falters > Wall St declines as investors focus on Fed > U.S. bonds fall on corporate supply before Fed talks > Dollar rises off 5-week low before Fed, U.S. data > Gold eases after 3-week gain, investors await Fed > Oil steadies after weekly fall, Europe outages support > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: