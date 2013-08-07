FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 7
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 7, 2013 / 12:10 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
 ---------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2337 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1697.37     -0.57%    -9.770
 USD/JPY                          97.3        -0.45%    -0.440
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.6421          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1282.09      0.06%     0.800
 US CRUDE                         105.64       0.32%     0.340
 DOW JONES                        15518.74    -0.60%    -93.39
 ASIA ADRS                        141.48      -0.55%     -0.78
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks fall, dollar weakens vs yen  
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai stocks recover from early losses 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL 
    The palm oil company's net profit jumped 86.5 percent in the
second quarter from a year ago, helped by its palm and laurics
as well as consumer products segments.
    The firm reported a net profit of $218.5 million for the
three months ended in June, up from $117.1 million a year
earlier. That was below the average net profit forecast of
$254.1 million in a Reuters poll of five analysts.
 
    
    -- GENTING SINGAPORE 
    The casino operator reported a 5 percent rise in
second-quarter core earnings, but the numbers were below market
expectations and the company said its casino business was
affected by a lower win percentage in the premium players'
business. 
    
    -- STARHUB 
    Singapore's second biggest telecom operator reported a 16
percent rise in net profit after tax to S$101 million ($79.7
million). It maintained its outlook for group operating revenue
to grow in the low single-digit range for the full year.
 
    
    -- HYFLUX 
    The water treatment company's net profit edged up 1.1
percent to S$17.7 million in the quarter ended June 30, while
revenue fell 25 percent. 
    
    -- EZION HOLDINGS 
    The oil services company's second-quarter profit after tax
jumped nearly 29 percent to $36.2 million. 
    
    -- SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT
   Soilbuild Business Space REIT is set to price its S$457
million stock market listing at the lower end of its indicative
price range, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported.
    Sponsored by property developer Soilbuild Group Holdings Ltd
, the REIT is expected to price its initial public
offering (IPO) at S$0.78, from the S$0.78-S$0.80 range it had
flagged previously, IFR said. 
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
