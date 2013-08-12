Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on August 12

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1691.42 -0.36% -6.060 USD/JPY 96.14 -0.06% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5731 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1330.11 1.23% 16.110 US CRUDE 105.81 -0.15% -0.160 DOW JONES 15425.51 -0.47% -72.81 ASIA ADRS 141.33 0.12% 0.17 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street ends worst week since June; dollar rises SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai, Vietnam stocks post weekly gain STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE ECONOMY - Singapore's second quarter economic growth beat expectations on strength in the service sector. - Singapore's economy is coping well despite the global economic uncertainties and is likely to grow by 2.5 to 3.5 percent this year, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday, better than the government's earlier forecast of 1-3 percent. -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (SingTel) has received two offers for its Australian satellite business in the final round of bidding, including one from U.S.-listed Intelsat SA, three sources with knowledge of the matter said. -- NOBLE GROUP LTD - Singapore-listed commodities trader Noble Group Ltd's second-quarter net profit fell 68 percent, with results weighed on by a loss in its agricultural division and a drop in overall margins. -- VARD HOLDINGS LTD - Offshore support vessel builder Vard Holdings Ltd has secured contracts with DOF Subsea AS and Technip for design and construction of four pipe lay support vessels for approximately $1.1 billion. -- YONGNAM HOLDINGS LTD - The consortium of Yongnam Holdings Ltd, Changi Airport Planners and Engineers and JGC Corporation has failed to win the bids to design, construct, operate and maintain Yangon International Airport and Hanthawaddy International Airport and their facilities in Myanmar. -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - Yoma Strategic Holdings said its wholly owned subsidiary, SPA Project Management Ltd. has succeeded in a tender to upgrade and operate the Mandalay International Airport in a consortium with Mitsubishi Corp and JALUX Inc. Yoma will hold a 5 percent interest in the joint venture through its subsidiary. -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD - Fraser and Neave Ltd said its net profit in the quarter ended June 30 dropped 24.1 percent on the year to S$106.6 million, while the company's revenue grew 3.8 percent on the year. -- ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST - Ascendas Hospitality Trust said its distribution income for the first quarter of financial year 2013/14 at S$10.9 million was 12 percent below forecast, and the distribution per unit was 1.29 Singapore cents. -- UOL GROUP LTD - Property firm UOL Group Ltd said its net profit in the quarter ended June 30 more than doubled from a year earlier to S$431.4 million on higher fair value gains recognised for the investment properties of the company. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei seen lower on Wall St; Q2 GDP eyed > Wall St posts worst week since June with Fed in mind > U.S. bond prices post small gains > Dollar steady after weeks of losses, Japan data looms > Gold rises on safety bids as S&P dips for 2nd weekly gain > U.S. oil rises 2.5 percent on China, tight supply > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: