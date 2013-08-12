FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on August 12
August 12, 2013 / 12:41 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on August 12

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
     --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------
                                                                              
                                       
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1691.42     -0.36%    -6.060
 USD/JPY                          96.14       -0.06%    -0.060
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.5731          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1330.11      1.23%    16.110
 US CRUDE                         105.81      -0.15%    -0.160
 DOW JONES                        15425.51    -0.47%    -72.81
 ASIA ADRS                        141.33       0.12%      0.17
 -------------------------------------------------------------                
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street ends worst week since June;
dollar rises     
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai, Vietnam stocks post weekly gain 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE ECONOMY
    - Singapore's second quarter economic growth beat
expectations on strength in the service sector. 
    - Singapore's economy is coping well despite the global
economic uncertainties and is likely to grow by 2.5 to 3.5
percent this year, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on
Thursday, better than the government's earlier forecast of 1-3
percent. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 
    - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (SingTel) has
received two offers for its Australian satellite business in the
final round of bidding, including one from U.S.-listed Intelsat
SA, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.
 
       
    -- NOBLE GROUP LTD 
    -  Singapore-listed commodities trader Noble Group Ltd's
 second-quarter net profit fell 68 percent, with
results weighed on by a loss in its agricultural division and a
drop in overall margins. 
    
    -- VARD HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Offshore support vessel builder Vard Holdings Ltd has
secured contracts with DOF Subsea AS and Technip
 for design and construction of four pipe lay support
vessels for approximately $1.1 billion.  

    -- YONGNAM HOLDINGS LTD  
    - The consortium of Yongnam Holdings Ltd, Changi Airport
Planners and Engineers and JGC Corporation has failed to win the
bids to design, construct, operate and maintain Yangon
International Airport and Hanthawaddy International Airport and
their facilities in Myanmar. 
    
    -- YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Yoma Strategic Holdings said its wholly owned subsidiary,
SPA Project Management Ltd. has succeeded in a tender to upgrade
and operate the Mandalay International Airport in a consortium
with Mitsubishi Corp and JALUX Inc. Yoma will hold a 5 percent
interest in the joint venture through its subsidiary.
 

    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD 
    - Fraser and Neave Ltd said its net profit in the quarter
ended June 30 dropped 24.1 percent on the year to S$106.6
million, while the company's revenue grew 3.8 percent on the
year. 
    
    -- ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST 
    - Ascendas Hospitality Trust said its distribution income
for the first quarter of financial year 2013/14 at S$10.9
million was 12 percent below forecast, and the distribution per
unit was 1.29 Singapore cents.  
       
    -- UOL GROUP LTD 
    - Property firm UOL Group Ltd said its net profit in the
quarter ended June 30 more than doubled from a year earlier to
S$431.4 million on higher fair value gains recognised for the
investment properties of the company. 

    
    MARKET NEWS
 
