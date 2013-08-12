FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on August 13
August 12, 2013

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on August 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
                                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2332 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1689.47     -0.12%    -1.950
 USD/JPY                          97.22        0.34%     0.330
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.6215          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1334.01     -0.13%    -1.780
 US CRUDE                         106.27       0.15%     0.160
 DOW JONES                        15419.68    -0.04%     -5.83
 ASIA ADRS                        141.79       0.32%      0.46
 -------------------------------------------------------------                 
 
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, gold rise as economy suggests Fed
move     
    SE ASIA STOCKS-End mixed; Indonesia at 2-week lows 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- BUMITAMA AGRI LTD 
    - Palm oil firm Bumitama Agri Ltd said its net
profit for the quarter ended June 30 dropped 19.2 percent to
154.7 billion rupiah ($15.0 million), as higher cost of sales
and operating expenses more than offset an 18.8 percent rise in
revenue. 
    
    -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Tigerair's Singapore operations recorded a 20.6 percent
year-on-year growth in the number of passengers carried in July.
Traffic and capacity also both rose more than 20 percent.
 
    
    -- DEL MONTE PACIFIC LTD 
    - Del Monte Pacific Ltd, which grows and sells pineapples,
said its second-quarter net profit rose 2 percent on the year,
as higher revenue was offset by one-off expenses from a dual
listing in the Philippines and a foreign currency loss.
 
    
    -- KREUZ HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Oilfield service firm Kreuz Holdings Ltd said its net
profit in the quarter ended June 30 rose 9.6 percent on the year
to $14.6 million. 

    
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

