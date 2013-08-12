Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on August 13

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2332 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1689.47 -0.12% -1.950 USD/JPY 97.22 0.34% 0.330 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.6215 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1334.01 -0.13% -1.780 US CRUDE 106.27 0.15% 0.160 DOW JONES 15419.68 -0.04% -5.83 ASIA ADRS 141.79 0.32% 0.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, gold rise as economy suggests Fed move SE ASIA STOCKS-End mixed; Indonesia at 2-week lows STOCKS TO WATCH -- BUMITAMA AGRI LTD - Palm oil firm Bumitama Agri Ltd said its net profit for the quarter ended June 30 dropped 19.2 percent to 154.7 billion rupiah ($15.0 million), as higher cost of sales and operating expenses more than offset an 18.8 percent rise in revenue. -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD - Tigerair's Singapore operations recorded a 20.6 percent year-on-year growth in the number of passengers carried in July. Traffic and capacity also both rose more than 20 percent. -- DEL MONTE PACIFIC LTD - Del Monte Pacific Ltd, which grows and sells pineapples, said its second-quarter net profit rose 2 percent on the year, as higher revenue was offset by one-off expenses from a dual listing in the Philippines and a foreign currency loss. -- KREUZ HOLDINGS LTD - Oilfield service firm Kreuz Holdings Ltd said its net profit in the quarter ended June 30 rose 9.6 percent on the year to $14.6 million. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei drops to 7-week low on soft Q2 GDP; thin trade hits brokerage stocks > Dow, S&P 500 end lower; Nasdaq lifted by BlackBerry, Apple > U.S. bonds fall in light trade, data in focus > Dollar rises broadly in anticipation of U.S. data > Gold up nearly 2 pct on ETF inflow, tight physical supply > Oil rises on Libya supply disruptions > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: