Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 14
August 13, 2013 / 11:38 PM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                                       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2328 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1694.16      0.28%     4.690
 USD/JPY                          98.27        0.08%     0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.7208          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1321.49      0.06%     0.800
 US CRUDE                         106.55      -0.26%    -0.280
 DOW JONES                        15451.01     0.20%     31.33
 ASIA ADRS                        143.03       0.87%      1.24
 -------------------------------------------------------------                         
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields, dollar rise on data; Wall Street
ends higher 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine, Thai stocks outperform 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 
    - SingTel, Southeast Asia's largest telecommunications
operator, reported a 7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit
on Wednesday, helped by its consumer business and contribution
from its regional mobile associates. 
      Separately, the company signaled on Tuesday it may not be
selling Optus Satellite after announcing it had concluded its
strategic review of the business. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 
    - ST Engineering reported a 3 percent rise in second-quarter
net profit from a year earlier, lifted by its electronics, land
systems and marine segments. 
    
    -- YANLORD LAND GROUP LTD 
    - Singapore-listed Chinese property developer Yanlord posted
a 99 percent plunge in second-quarter net profit to 6.4 million
yuan ($1.05 million) due to a decrease in gross floor area
delivered, lower margins and the absence of fair value gain on
investment property. 
            
   MARKET NEWS 
 > Nikkei up on corporate tax cut report, weaker yen      
 > Wall Street rises on economic data, Apple rallies      
 > US bond yields near 2-year high on economic hopes     
 > Dollar gains vs euro, yen on US retail sales data    
 > Gold down 1 pct on US retail data, India duty hike   
 > Oil up for third sessions on supply problems          
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
