Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 14

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2328 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1694.16 0.28% 4.690 USD/JPY 98.27 0.08% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7208 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1321.49 0.06% 0.800 US CRUDE 106.55 -0.26% -0.280 DOW JONES 15451.01 0.20% 31.33 ASIA ADRS 143.03 0.87% 1.24 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields, dollar rise on data; Wall Street ends higher SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine, Thai stocks outperform STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD - SingTel, Southeast Asia's largest telecommunications operator, reported a 7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, helped by its consumer business and contribution from its regional mobile associates. Separately, the company signaled on Tuesday it may not be selling Optus Satellite after announcing it had concluded its strategic review of the business. -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD - ST Engineering reported a 3 percent rise in second-quarter net profit from a year earlier, lifted by its electronics, land systems and marine segments. -- YANLORD LAND GROUP LTD - Singapore-listed Chinese property developer Yanlord posted a 99 percent plunge in second-quarter net profit to 6.4 million yuan ($1.05 million) due to a decrease in gross floor area delivered, lower margins and the absence of fair value gain on investment property. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei up on corporate tax cut report, weaker yen > Wall Street rises on economic data, Apple rallies > US bond yields near 2-year high on economic hopes > Dollar gains vs euro, yen on US retail sales data > Gold down 1 pct on US retail data, India duty hike > Oil up for third sessions on supply problems > Key political risks to watch in Singapore