Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on August 23

STOCKS TO WATCH -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD - Global Logistic Properties Ltd, a provider of logistics facilities, said it has pre-leased 24,000 square metres to a leading global consumer goods company in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing. -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD - Singapore Telecommunications said it has agreed to sell its 30 percent stake in OpenNet Pte Ltd to CityNet Infrastructure Management Pte. Ltd. for S$37.8 million. -- SINGAPORE AIRPORT - Singapore's ambitious project to double its air passenger handling capacity by the mid-2020s is set to extend its lead over neighbours like Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Jakarta, whose airports are struggling with congestion and construction delays.