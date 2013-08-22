FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on August 23
August 22, 2013 / 11:29 PM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on August 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
     --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2322 GMT ------------
                                                                                   
                                          
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1656.96      0.86%    14.160
 USD/JPY                          98.69       -0.02%    -0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.8918          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1377.14      0.14%     1.900
 US CRUDE                         105.14       0.10%     0.110
 DOW JONES                        14963.74     0.44%     66.19
 ASIA ADRS                        138.78       1.24%      1.70
 -------------------------------------------------------------                     
 
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain, bonds fall as signs point to
world growth    
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Philippine in worst loss since June; others
off lows 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD 
    - Global Logistic Properties Ltd, a provider of logistics
facilities, said it has pre-leased 24,000 square metres to a
leading global consumer goods company in the eastern Chinese
city of Nanjing. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 
    - Singapore Telecommunications said it has agreed to sell
its 30 percent stake in OpenNet Pte Ltd to CityNet
Infrastructure Management Pte. Ltd. for S$37.8 million.
 
    
    -- SINGAPORE AIRPORT
    - Singapore's ambitious project to double its air passenger
handling capacity by the mid-2020s is set to extend its lead
over neighbours like Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Jakarta, whose
airports are struggling with congestion and construction delays.
 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei falls on Fed; China PMI helps limit losses      
 > Wall St climbs after extended Nasdaq outage            
 > US bond yield at two-year highs                       
 > Dollar gains on Fed tapering view, higher yields     
 > Gold up after Chinese PMI data, downside risk seen   
 > Oil edges up on strong China, Euro zone data          
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
