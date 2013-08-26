FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks -Factors to watch on Aug 26
August 26, 2013 / 12:36 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks -Factors to watch on Aug 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following is some company-related and market news that could
affect the local market.
                                                                                  
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1663.5       0.39%     6.540
 USD/JPY                          98.76        0.02%     0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.8293          --     0.011
 SPOT GOLD                        1394.81     -0.12%    -1.630
 US CRUDE                         107.07       0.61%     0.650
 DOW JONES                        15010.51     0.31%     46.77
 ASIA ADRS                        140.21       1.03%      1.43
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- PT BERLIAN LAJU TANKER TBK 
    - Singapore-listed Indonesian shipping company Berlian Laju
Tanker said the Indonesian Supreme Court had dismissed an appeal
by six bondholders against a court decision ratifying a
restructuring plan that had been approved by the company's
creditors. 
    
    -- AURIC PACIFIC GROUP LTD 
    - Singapore's Auric Pacific said its group chief financial
officer, Hee Siew Fong, had resigned and the company is
searching for a replacement. 
    
    -- JAYA HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Singapore offshore energy services firm Jaya Holdings said
it had secured a $20 million contract to charter its platform
supply vessel in East Africa. 
    
