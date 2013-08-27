FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 27
August 27, 2013 / 12:10 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Following is some company-related and
market news that could affect the local market.    
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2337 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1656.78      -0.4%    -6.720
 USD/JPY                          98.26       -0.24%    -0.240
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.7871          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1401.91     -0.18%    -2.490
 US CRUDE                         106.29       0.35%     0.370
 DOW JONES                        14946.46    -0.43%    -64.05
 ASIA ADRS                        139.18      -0.74%     -1.03
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Bonds rally on weak U.S. data; Wall St ends
lower 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia near year-low, Thailand at 9-month
low 
  
 
    -- STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    -- CHINA MINZHONG FOOD CORP LTD 
    The food producer, which became the first Singapore-listed
Chinese firm to come under attack by a short-seller, said it was
reviewing a report from the short-seller and would provide its
response soon. The company said trading in its shares, which
fell 50 percent on Monday, would remain suspended.
  
    
    -- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD 
    The offshore energy services provider said it was not aware
of and neither had it been engaged on the subject of a takeover
of the company by Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd.
    Ezra said it was focused on its strategy to grow its subsea
business in key areas including the North Sea, the Gulf of
Mexico, Africa and Asia Pacific. 
    
    -- KS ENERGY LTD 
    The company said it would set up a new joint venture company
with PT Pertamina Drilling Services Indonesia to own and operate
drilling rigs. 
    
    -- INTERRA RESOURCES LTD 
    The company said its jointly controlled entity, Goldpetrol
Joint Operating Company Inc had completed drilling development
well CHK 1171 in the Chauk oil field in Myanmar as an oil
producer. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei set to fall on weak Wall St, trading seen subdued 
 > Wall St ends lower after Kerry blasts Syria              
 > Government bond prices gain on weaker economic data     
 > Dollar stuck in a rut, EM currencies pressured         
 > Gold breaks above $1,400 on weak U.S. data             
 > Brent oil hits 5-mth high on Syria, ends down on data   
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore        
 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
