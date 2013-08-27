FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 28
August 27, 2013 / 11:51 PM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2344 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1630.48     -1.59%   -26.300
 USD/JPY                          #N/A STOP    0.09%     0.090
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.7178          --     0.009
                                    #VALUE!
 US CRUDE                         109.56       0.50%     0.550
 DOW JONES                        14776.13    -1.14%   -170.33
 ASIA ADRS                        137.46      -1.23%     -1.72
 -------------------------------------------------------------                
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Syria worries send oil to 6-month high;
stocks tumble 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-More in bear market grip 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, THAI BEVERAGE PCL
 
    - Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi took the first
step to help combine Fraser and Neave with his own business
empire, as he puts his stamp on the 130-year old company that he
acquired for $11 billion earlier this year.
    F&N said on Tuesday it will list shares in its property arm,
Frasers Centrepoint Ltd (FCL), on the Singapore Exchange this
year. F&N will keep the food and beverage as well as the
publishing and printing businesses. 
    
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Singapore-listed commodities firm Olam said the
International Finance Corp, a member of the World Bank Group,
had approved a $120 million loan to finance the company's
upgrades and expansion of five food processing facilities in
Nigeria and India. 
    
    -- CHINA AVIATION OIL (SINGAPORE) CORP LTD 
    - China Aviation Oil (Singapore) has leased its first fuel
oil storage space in Singapore as it expands beyond its core jet
fuel trading business. The company said it will lease storage
facilities at Jurong Island from Horizon Singapore Terminals for
three years from Sept. 1. 
    
    -- IHH HEALTHCARE BHD  
    - Healthcare services provider IHH Healthcare reported a 61
percent fall in second-quarter net profit to 156.8 million
ringgit ($47.1 million) as its earnings last year were boosted
by the sale of medical suites. 
    
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

