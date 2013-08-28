FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 29
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
August 28, 2013 / 11:47 PM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
    
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2326 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1634.96      0.27%     4.480
 USD/JPY                          97.67        0.05%     0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.7653          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1416.67     -0.07%    -0.970
 US CRUDE                         109.58      -0.47%    -0.520
 DOW JONES                        14824.51     0.33%     48.38
 ASIA ADRS                        137.78       0.23%      0.32
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Syria pushes up oil prices; Wall Street
rebounds 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most down; Jakarta rebounds on gains in
state-backed firms 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Singapore-listed commodities firm Olam has secured a $400
million revolving credit facility. 
        
    -  THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC LTD 
    Thai Beverage has said it has appointed a financial advisor,
which it did not name, to undertake a strategic review and
consider the implications of a proposed dividend in specie
announced By Fraser And Neave Ltd. 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei slips to 2-month low on Syria worries, yen      
 > Wall St rebounds as energy stocks rise over Syria      
 > U.S. bond prices dip after 3 days of gains            
 > Yen off 3-week highs but mkts still cautious on Syria 
 > Gold ends mixed, hits 3-1/2 month high on Syria       
 > Brent oil jumps, hits 6-month high on Syria tension   
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.