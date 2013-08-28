Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 29

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2326 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1634.96 0.27% 4.480 USD/JPY 97.67 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7653 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1416.67 -0.07% -0.970 US CRUDE 109.58 -0.47% -0.520 DOW JONES 14824.51 0.33% 48.38 ASIA ADRS 137.78 0.23% 0.32 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Syria pushes up oil prices; Wall Street rebounds SE ASIA STOCKS-Most down; Jakarta rebounds on gains in state-backed firms STOCKS TO WATCH -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore-listed commodities firm Olam has secured a $400 million revolving credit facility. - THAI BEVERAGE PUBLIC LTD Thai Beverage has said it has appointed a financial advisor, which it did not name, to undertake a strategic review and consider the implications of a proposed dividend in specie announced By Fraser And Neave Ltd. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei slips to 2-month low on Syria worries, yen > Wall St rebounds as energy stocks rise over Syria > U.S. bond prices dip after 3 days of gains > Yen off 3-week highs but mkts still cautious on Syria > Gold ends mixed, hits 3-1/2 month high on Syria > Brent oil jumps, hits 6-month high on Syria tension > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: