FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on August 30
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 29, 2013 / 11:41 PM / in 4 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on August 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
 
  
                                                              
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2320 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1638.17       0.2%     3.210
 USD/JPY                          98.36        0.02%     0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.7617          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1405.55     -0.15%    -2.090
 US CRUDE                         107.09      -1.57%    -1.710
 DOW JONES                        14840.95     0.11%     16.44
 ASIA ADRS                        137.93       0.11%      0.15
 -------------------------------------------------------------
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS- Oil dips as Syria action uncertain; dollar
rises on data 
    SE ASIA STOCKS- Indonesia gains after rate hikes,
Philippines on Q2 GDP 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - CHINA MINZHONG FOOD CORP LTD   
    China Minzhong Food Corp, whose shares lost half of their
value on Aug. 26 after a short-seller report, posted a record
net profit of 755.1 million yuan ($124 million) for the
financial year ended June 30, up 11.1 percent from a year
earlier.  
    The company is yet to provide a detailed response to the
allegations made by Glaucus Research, but said early on Thursday
that the accounting issues raised by the short seller this week
are not new and are based on a misunderstanding of its business
model. Its share trading remains suspended. 
    
     - OLAM INTERNATIONAL  
    Singapore commodities firm Olam International Ltd 
reported a 48 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, citing
higher tax charges and challenging market conditions.
 
      
    - FRASER AND NEAVE LTD  
    Singapore property and drinks conglomerate Fraser and Neave
Ltd said on Thursday its joint venture partner, which is run by
the Myanmar military, plans to start arbitration proceedings
over the company's stake in Myanmar Brewery Ltd. 
    
    - SYRIA DEVELOPMENT
    The British parliament on Thursday rejected a motion
supporting military action in Syria, reflecting deep divisions
about using force to punish President Bashar al-Assad for what
Western governments believe was his use of chemical weapons
against civilians. 
     
  MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei snaps 3-day losing streak on Syria development   
 > Wall St rises on economy, but Syria concerns limit gains 
 > Prices gain as investors eye month-end, long weekend   
 > Dollar hits 3-week high,U.S. data spurs Fed taper talk 
 > Gold falls after 5-day rise as Syria attack fears ease 
 > Oil slides as Syria action timeline pushed back        
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.