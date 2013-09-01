FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 2
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 1, 2013 / 11:31 PM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is some company-related and market news that could
impact the local market.
    
                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2306 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1632.97     -0.32%    -5.200
 USD/JPY                          98.38        0.23%     0.230
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.7894          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1381.7      -0.93%   -13.000
 US CRUDE                         105.81      -1.71%    -1.840
 DOW JONES                        14810.31    -0.21%    -30.64
 ASIA ADRS                        136.57      -0.99%     -1.36
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall after Kerry speaks on Syria;
bonds rise 
    GLOBAL ECONOMY-World's central banks face slog to sway
markets 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Bourses take a beating in August 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    CHINA MINZHONG 
    Singapore-listed China Minzhong Food Corp Ltd 
issued a detailed denial on Sunday in response to a report from
a short-seller which alleged the company had misled investors
about sales to its biggest customers. 
    
    ALBEDO LTD 
    The steel and raw materials trader said it had extended its
agreement to buy land in Malaysia's Iskandar Development Region
from Temasya Cergas Sdn Bhd by a month to Sept. 30 or any agreed
later data. It said it had also included two additional land
parcels in the agreement. It had previously also said the
agreement may result in a potential reverse takeover by
Temasya.  
    
    CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD 
    The property and hotel firm said it had increased the limit
of its medium term notes programme to S$5.0 billion ($3.9
billion) from S$1.5 billion. The net proceeds will be used for
general working capital corporate funding for the company and
its subsidiaries, and/or to refinance existing borrowings.
 
    
    MARKET NEWS
 
 > Futures higher as concerns over Syria ease            
 > Yen softens, Aussie dlr cheers China data             
 > Prices little changed on weak data, Syria risk before
holiday 
 > Gold drops below $1,400, set for second straight monthly gain
 
 > Oil slides on U.S. response to Syria, but up for week 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
