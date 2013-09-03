FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 3
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 3, 2013 / 12:10 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following is some company-related and market news that could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                         
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2354 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1632.97     -0.32%    -5.200
 USD/JPY                          99.58        0.25%     0.250
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.8354          --     0.046
 SPOT GOLD                        1392.24     -0.15%    -2.050
 US CRUDE                         106.72      -0.86%    -0.930
 DOW JONES                        14810.31    -0.21%    -30.64
 ASIA ADRS                        136.57      -0.99%     -1.36
 -------------------------------------------------------------           
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets set to benefit from global data;
yen eases 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mixed; Indonesia retreats, Thailand
rebounds 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- CHINA MINZHONG FOOD CORP LTD 
    - Indonesia's Indofood, one of the world's biggest instant
noodle makers, has launched a takeover offer for China Minzhong
that values the food producer at S$734 million ($575 million),
just days after an attack by a short-seller eroded almost half
of the Chinese firm's market value. 
    
    -- VARD HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Singapore-listed Vard Holdings said it has secured a
contract for the design and construction of one platform supply
vessel for Carlotta Offshore Ltd. The value of the contract was
not disclosed. 
    
    -- UNITED ENVIROTECH LTD 
    - Singapore-listed water treatment firm United Envirotech
said it has issued S$50 million fixed rate notes due in 2016
carrying 7.25 percent. 
       
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
