Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 4
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 4, 2013 / 12:26 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following is some company-related and market news that could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                                       
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1639.77      0.42%     6.800
 USD/JPY                          99.57        0.01%     0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 2.865           --     0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1413.14      0.08%     1.100
 US CRUDE                         108.37      -0.16%    -0.170
 DOW JONES                        14833.96     0.16%     23.65
 ASIA ADRS                        139.96       2.48%      3.39
 -------------------------------------------------------------                         
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Support for US action in Syria limits stocks'
rise 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most gain on commodity plays; Indonesia
leads 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- CHINA MINZHONG FOOD CORP LTD 
    - Singapore-listed China Minzhong said the supplemental
report from Glaucus Research was "lacking substance and
self-serving", adding that no fresh allegations were raised.
  
    Separately, Indonesian food company PT Indofood Sukses
Makmur, which had launched an offer for Minzhong, said
the vegetable producer complements its business and "various
opportunities exist for strategic integration and synergies".
    These include industrialised farming in Indonesia using both
their expertise and resources, as well as the potential sale and
distribution of Minzhong produce by tapping Indofood's extensive
network in Indonesia.
    
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 
    - Singapore Exchange said its total securities turnover for
August fell 8 percent from a year earlier to S$27.3 billion
($21.4 billion). But total futures and options volume increased
32 percent year-on-year to 8.6 million contracts.
 
    
    -- INTERRA RESOURCES LTD 
    - Oil and gas firm Interra Resources said it has agreed to
acquire PT Benakat Barat Petroleum, which holds all the rights
to explore and develop the Benakat Barat field in South Sumatra,
Indonesia. 
    
    -- CORDLIFE GROUP LTD 
    - Cord blood services provider Cordlife said it has agreed
to acquire a 19.92 percent interest in Malaysia's StemLife
Berhad for 29.58 million ringgit ($9 million).
 
    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
