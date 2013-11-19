FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's Wilmar hits 9-month high; index snaps 3-day rise
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 19, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 4 years ago

Singapore's Wilmar hits 9-month high; index snaps 3-day rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd jumped over 3 percent to a nine-month high after Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded its recommendation on the stock, while Singapore’s benchmark index snapped a three-day winning streak.

BofA Merrill Lynch said a recent call for tender by Indonesia’s state oil company Pertamina to buy three million tonnes of biodiesel in 2014 triggered the upgrade to a “buy” rating and a lift in target price to S$5.00 from S$3.90.

“The latest biodiesel policy in Indonesia will benefit it greatly,” BofA Merrill Lynch said in a note, but cautioned that quicker-than-expected rise in palm oil prices or a sharp decline in diesel price would pose risks.

Wilmar shares jumped as much as 3.4 percent to a nine-month high of S$3.65, headed for their biggest daily gain in three months. Wilmar was the best performer on the index.

The benchmark Straits Times Index eased 0.3 percent to 3,195 points by 0457 GMT, snapping three straight days of gains while the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.2 percent higher.

Palm oil company Golden Agri-Resources Ltd and warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties Ltd (GLP) were the worst performers on the index, falling more than 2 percent each.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.