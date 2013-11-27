CapitaMall Trust hits 10-week low; Singapore index falls for second day

SINGAPORE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - CapitaMall Trust fell to its lowest in 10 weeks after broker Maybank Kim Eng cut its rating on the real estate investment trust (REIT), while Singapore shares eased for a second straight session on Wednesday.

CapitaMall Trust dropped as much as 1.5 percent to S$1.93, on course for their biggest daily decline since early September, after Maybank Kim Eng downgraded its rating on the REIT’s units to “hold”, with a target price of S$2.10, citing valuation.

Growth prospects for DPU (distribution per unit)are lacklustre as most of the trust’s eligible portfolio malls have already undergone asset enhancement, Maybank said in a note.

The benchmark Straits Times Index was 0.2 percent lower at 3,168.49 by 0504 GMT, while the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was nearly flat.

Shares in commodities firm Noble Group Ltd fell more than 1 percent, retreating from a five-month high hit in the previous session.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd rose as much as 1.6 percent to a one-week high at S$3.75, its biggest daily gain in one month.