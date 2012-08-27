FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 27
August 27, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                                   
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1411.13      0.65%     9.050
 USD/JPY                          78.8         0.22%     0.170
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6848          --    -0.002
 SPOT GOLD                        1672.54      0.17%     2.800
 US CRUDE                         96.84        0.72%     0.690
 DOW JONES                        13157.97     0.77%    100.51
 ASIA ADRS                        119.82      -0.04%     -0.05
 -------------------------------------------------------------                     
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise on ECB report, euro trims losses
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most down; Vietnam posts biggest weekly loss
since May 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES
 
    - Singapore drinks and property conglomerate Fraser and
Neave said on Friday that if shareholders approve the sale of
its stake in Asia Pacific Breweries to Heineken, it
intends to give out around S$4 billion ($3.2 billion) from the
cash proceeds to shareholders.
      The remainder of the proceeds, amounting to around S$1.6
billion, will be used to repay debt and strengthen the group's
balance sheet, the company said.  
    
    -- SAKARI RESOURCES LTD 
    - Thailand's PTT Mining has launched a S$1.2 billion ($960
million) offer for shares in Sakari Resources, as part of the
PTT group's strategy to gain complete control of the
Singapore-listed coal producer. 
       
    -- NOBLE GROUP LTD 
    - Commodity merchant Noble Group is gearing up for its
biggest push in decades into the base metals markets, hiring two
senior traders to build out beyond its home base in Asia.
 

    -- ASCENDAS HOSPITALITY TRUST 
    - Ascendas Hospitality Trust's stabilising manager, Nomura
Securities Singapore Pte Ltd, said it had bought a total of 13.1
million stapled securities and had stopped stabilising Ascendas'
unit price as of Aug 24.  
    
    -- KS ENERGY LTD 
    - Singapore's KS Energy said its subsidiary, together with
its joint operation partner Pertamina Drilling Services
Indonesia, will deploy a jack-up drilling rig in Indonesia's
West Madura oilfield located offshore of Java. 
      The total value of the one-year contract, including a
one-year option, is $87.6 million, the company said.
    
    
($1 = 1.2456 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
