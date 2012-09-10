FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 10
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 10, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                     
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1437.92       0.4%     5.800
 USD/JPY                          78.2        -0.05%    -0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6575          --    -0.010
 SPOT GOLD                        1734.29     -0.09%    -1.600
 US CRUDE                         96.26       -0.17%    -0.160
 DOW JONES                        13306.64     0.11%     14.64
 ASIA ADRS                        118.77       1.57%      1.84
 -------------------------------------------------------------       
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-US dollar falls, gold rallies as jobs data
spurs Fed hope 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Up after ECB; Indonesia posts biggest weekly
gain in 2 months 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING 
    - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd's aerospace arm may
cut 300 jobs in Denmark, Norway and Sweden in a cost-cutting
exercise amid weakness in Europe. 
    
    -- EZRA HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Singapore offshore services firm Ezra Holdings said on
Friday its S$200 million ($161.8 million) fixed-rate notes due
2015 at 5 percent per annum were over-subscribed. The net
proceeds will be used mainly to refinance the group's short-term
borrowings, Ezra said. 
    
    -- MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL TRUST 
    - Singapore's Mapletree Industrial Trust said on Friday it
had issued S$45 million in 10-year fixed rate notes at 3.65
percent. This is the second issue under the company's S$1
billion multicurrency medium-term note programme, it said.
 
        
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei slips as yen strengthens on Fed expectations    
 > Wall St withstands jobs disappointment; focus on Fed   
 > Prices gain as jobs data increases QE3 hopes          
 > Euro, AUD sharply higher, China trade data eyed      
 > Gold up 2 pct; US jobs data feeds hope for Fed easing 
 > Oil rises as jobs data reinforces stimulus hopes      
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 1.2362 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.