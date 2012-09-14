FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 14
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Construction Materials
September 14, 2012 / 12:35 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1459.99      1.63%    23.430
 USD/JPY                          77.6         0.15%     0.120
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7351          --     0.014
 SPOT GOLD                        1768.51      0.13%     2.220
 US CRUDE                         98.38        0.07%     0.070
 DOW JONES                        13539.86     1.55%    206.51
 ASIA ADRS                        122.43       1.83%      2.20
 -------------------------------------------------------------      
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil rally as Fed tries to boost
economy 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly up; Foreigners buy Malaysia, Indonesia
stocks 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- IHH HEALTHCARE BHD , NEPTUNE ORIENT
LINES LTD 
    - IHH Healthcare, the world's second-biggest listed
healthcare provider by market value, has replaced container
shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines as a constituent of the
Straits Times Index (STI) after a half-yearly review.
    The STI is the key benchmark for the Singapore stock market
and is used as the basis of financial products including
exchange traded funds, futures, warrants and other derivatives.
    STI constituents account for about 60 percent of stock
market turnover and 65 percent of full market capitalisation,
according to stock exchange data.
    
    -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES 
    - Global Logistic Properties may set up a real estate
investment corporation in Japan comprising some of its assets in
the country, it said in response to a Singapore Exchange query
after its share price shot up about 8 percent on Thursday.
 
      The company, which owns warehouses in China and Japan,
also said it is considering acquisitions such as logistic
properties and land for development into logistic properties.
 
    
    -- FRASER AND NEAVE LTD, THAI BEVERAGE PCL
, ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD 
    -  Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi launched a
$7.2 billion offer to buy out other shareholders of Fraser and
Neave Ltd, potentially derailing Heineken NV's bid to
take full control of F&N's prized beer business. 
    
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Singapore commodities firm Olam International said on
Friday it will issue $500 million fixed rate notes due 2017. The
notes will bear interest at 5.75 percent per annum. The company
said it will use the proceeds to finance capital expenditure and
make potential acquisitions, among other purposes.
 
    
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei Sept futures, options seen at 9,076.79-sources  
 > Fed's stimulus move ignites Wall Street                
 > Prices for 30-year bonds sink on QE3                  
 > Fed daring slams dollar, gives Japan a yen headache  
 > Gold jumps 2 pct as Fed stimulus fans inflation fears 
 > Oil rises as Fed stimulus cheers markets              
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.