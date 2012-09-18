FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 18
#Airlines
September 18, 2012 / 12:35 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market
                                                                         
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1461.19     -0.31%    -4.580
 USD/JPY                          78.6         -0.1%    -0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8345          --    -0.009
 SPOT GOLD                        1759.88     -0.06%    -1.070
 US CRUDE                         97.05        0.45%     0.430
 DOW JONES                        13553.10    -0.30%    -40.27
 ASIA ADRS                        123.03      -1.28%     -1.59
 -------------------------------------------------------------           
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro dip; oil falls in volatile
trading 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-End off highs; commodities outperform after
Fed stimulus 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD 
    - Singapore Airlines said on Monday it carried 1.48 million
passengers in August, an increase of 6.5 percent from a year
earlier. Overall load factor for passengers and cargo stood at
67.5 percent, up from 66.4 percent a year earlier.
 
    
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Cameroon cocoa exports hit 12,308 tonnes in the first
month of the 2012/13 harvest season in August, up more than 25
percent from the same month last season, statistics from
regulator the National Cocoa and Coffee Board showed on Monday.
      Olam Cam, a subsidiary of Singapore commodities firm Olam,
topped the monthly export chart with 4,163 tonnes, up from 2,709
tonnes in August 2011. 
    
    -- SIA ENGINEERING CO LTD 
    - SIA Engineering announced on Monday a new service
agreement for its president and chief executive officer, William
Tan Seng Koon, to be effective when the current agreement
expires on June 30, 2013. The new agreement will be for two
years. 
    
    -- CWT LTD 
    - CWT said on Monday that its commodity supply chain
management arm, MRI Trading AG, had agreed to acquire LN Metals
International Ltd for $12.3 million. LN is a physical merchant
that operates in the non-ferrous and minor metal markets, among
other businesses. 
    
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
