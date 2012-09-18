Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 18

SINGAPORE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1461.19 -0.31% -4.580 USD/JPY 78.6 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8345 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1759.88 -0.06% -1.070 US CRUDE 97.05 0.45% 0.430 DOW JONES 13553.10 -0.30% -40.27 ASIA ADRS 123.03 -1.28% -1.59 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro dip; oil falls in volatile trading SE ASIA STOCKS-End off highs; commodities outperform after Fed stimulus STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD - Singapore Airlines said on Monday it carried 1.48 million passengers in August, an increase of 6.5 percent from a year earlier. Overall load factor for passengers and cargo stood at 67.5 percent, up from 66.4 percent a year earlier. -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Cameroon cocoa exports hit 12,308 tonnes in the first month of the 2012/13 harvest season in August, up more than 25 percent from the same month last season, statistics from regulator the National Cocoa and Coffee Board showed on Monday. Olam Cam, a subsidiary of Singapore commodities firm Olam, topped the monthly export chart with 4,163 tonnes, up from 2,709 tonnes in August 2011. -- SIA ENGINEERING CO LTD - SIA Engineering announced on Monday a new service agreement for its president and chief executive officer, William Tan Seng Koon, to be effective when the current agreement expires on June 30, 2013. The new agreement will be for two years. -- CWT LTD - CWT said on Monday that its commodity supply chain management arm, MRI Trading AG, had agreed to acquire LN Metals International Ltd for $12.3 million. LN is a physical merchant that operates in the non-ferrous and minor metal markets, among other businesses. MARKET NEWS > Japan's Nikkei dips as China-related firms fall > Wall St closes lower after rally as oil prices drops > Bond prices rebound from Friday's sharp sell-off > USD hovers near multimonth lows despite drop in crude > Gold down but outperforms crude in commods sell-off > Oil plunges in rapid afternoon sell-off > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; editing by Miral Fahmy)