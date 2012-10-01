FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 1
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
October 1, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                                   
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0038 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1440.67     -0.45%    -6.480
 USD/JPY                          77.92        0.03%     0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6301          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1765.31     -0.30%    -5.380
 US CRUDE                         91.55       -0.69%    -0.640
 DOW JONES                        13437.13    -0.36%    -48.84
 ASIA ADRS                        120.34      -1.12%     -1.36
 -------------------------------------------------------------                     
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, oil fall on Spain, growth worries
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thai index tops gain; Vietnam down after
Moody's downgrade 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- NOBLE GROUP LTD 
    - A consortium including Noble Group and Posco 
has bid A$1.01 billion ($1.04 billion) for Australian mining and
steel company Arrium, joining a string of firms aiming
to cash in on a drop in the value of resource firms due to
tumbling commodities prices.  
    
    -- PETRA FOODS LTD 
    - Delfi Cocoa, a division of Singapore-based Petra Foods
Ltd, joined a list of companies with a licence to export cocoa
from top grower Ivory Coast for the 2012/2013 season due to
start next week. 
   
    -- PERENNIAL CHINA RETAIL TRUST, BREADTALK GROUP
LTD 
    - A group of investors including Perennial Real Estate
Holdings Pte Ltd, which operates in China through Perennial
China Retail Trust, and a unit of BreadTalk Group has inked a
S$500 million ($407.6 million) joint venture for a development
in Beijing's Tongzhou District. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 
    - Singapore Exchange proposed to improve initial public
offering (IPO) participation for retail investors such as by
raising the proportion of IPO shares available for retail
investment if there is high demand. 
    
    -- ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LTD 
    - Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries said on Friday it
will appoint UBS AG as its independent financial adviser on
Dutch giant Heineken NV's offer. 
      Heineken won full control of APB in a S$7.9 billion ($6.4
billion) deal last Friday, ending a two-month battle aimed at
strengthening the Dutch brewer's position in fast-growing Asian
beer markets. 
   
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei falls to near 3-wk low on global economic worry 
 > Wall St marks best third quarter since 2010            
 > Bond prices rise as Spain, US economy cast wary mood  
 > Euro slides for second straight week on Spain woes   
 > Gold posts biggest quarterly gain in over two years  
 > Oil ends higher, posts Q3 gain; US gasoline surges    
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 1.2267 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.