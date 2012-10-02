FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 2
October 2, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                        
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0027 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1444.49      0.27%     3.820
 USD/JPY                          78.04        0.09%     0.070
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6284          --     0.010
 SPOT GOLD                        1779.39      0.32%     5.600
 US CRUDE                         92.58        0.11%     0.100
 DOW JONES                        13515.11     0.58%     77.98
 ASIA ADRS                        120.39       0.04%      0.05
 -------------------------------------------------------------          
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro rise on U.S. manufacturing
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most weak in light volume, Malaysia
outperforms 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE AIRLINES LTD, TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS
LTD 
    - Singapore Airlines' budget unit, Scoot, and Tiger Airways
have signed a partnership agreement and will offer some joint
itineraries. 
    
    -- BIOSENSORS INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD 
    - Biosensors said on Monday it had extended its licensing
agreements with Japanese medical device manufacturer Terumo
Corp. 
      
    -- GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD 
    - Palm oil firm Golden Agri-Resources said on Monday it had
received approval-in-principle from the Singapore Exchange for
its planned issue of $400 million convertible bonds due 2017 at
2.50 percent. 
   
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Joseph Radford)

