Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 9

SINGAPORE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0014 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1455.88 -0.35% -5.050 USD/JPY 78.34 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7097 -- -0.033 SPOT GOLD 1776.84 0.14% 2.550 US CRUDE 90.1 0.86% 0.770 DOW JONES 13583.65 -0.19% -26.50 ASIA ADRS 119.73 -0.76% -0.92 ------------------------------------------------------------- -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - Southeast Asia's largest bank DBS said on Monday this year it will be holding its board meeting in Taiwan for the first time, in a move aimed at underscoring the importance of the market to the bank. DBS Bank (Taiwan) delivered net earnings before tax of 1.23 billion Taiwan dollars ($42 million) for the year to end-July, up 64 percent from a year earlier. -- JES INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD - JES International, a Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder, said it had expanded offshore by securing its first newbuild contract from a customer based in Norway for a platform supply vessel. ($1 = 29.3135 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)