Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 9
October 9, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                  
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil falter on view on China economy
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most retreat amid global concerns; Jakarta
off record 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Southeast Asia's largest bank DBS said on Monday this year
it will be holding its board meeting in Taiwan for the first
time, in a move aimed at underscoring the importance of the
market to the bank. 
      DBS Bank (Taiwan) delivered net earnings before tax of
1.23 billion Taiwan dollars ($42 million) for the year to
end-July, up 64 percent from a year earlier. 
    
    -- JES INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 
    - JES International, a Singapore-listed Chinese shipbuilder,
said it had expanded offshore by securing its first newbuild
contract from a customer based in Norway for a platform supply
vessel. 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei opens lower on slowdown fears ahead of earnings 
 > Wall Street drops as investors wary of weak earnings   
 > Prices fall as jobless rate improves, new supply due  
 > Euro falls from 2-wk high vs dlr, yen as Spain weighs 
 > Gold hit by largest 2-day fall since August          
 > Oil dips on growth concerns, Middle East fears support 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 29.3135 Taiwan dollars)

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)

