FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 12
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Airlines
October 12, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 12

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
                                                                          
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1432.84      0.02%     0.280
 USD/JPY                          78.39        0.09%     0.070
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6768          --     0.009
 SPOT GOLD                        1768.49      0.02%     0.300
 US CRUDE                         92.53        0.50%     0.460
 DOW JONES                        13326.39    -0.14%    -18.58
 ASIA ADRS                        118.58       1.00%      1.17
 -------------------------------------------------------------            
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Middle East tensions push oil higher; euro up
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Global concerns weigh; late buying lifts
Bangkok, Jakarta 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE ECONOMY, MONETARY POLICY
    - Singapore defied expectations by sticking to its tight
monetary policy stance on Friday, warning of persistent
inflationary pressures as data showed a quarterly contraction in
third quarter gross domestic product. 

    -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 
    - DBS Group, Southeast Asia's largest lender, has agreed to
sell more than half of its stake in Bank of Philippine Islands
 to Ayala Corp for S$757.3 million ($616
million) to boost its capital base. 
    
    -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD 
    - Sembcorp Industries said its urban development unit is
co-developing a residential project, Gateway, in Vietnam's Binh
Duong province. Sembcorp's partner is the Vietnam Singapore
Industrial Park Joint Venture Co. 
    
    -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Budget carrier Tiger Airways said it appointed Ho Yuen
Sang as the managing director of its Singapore operations.
Alexander Knigge was also appointed as chief commercial officer
of the Tiger Group. 
    
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei to rebound from 2-mth low, set for 4th wk of loss 
 > Wall St flat as Apple cuts jobs data gains              
 > Bond prices gain as Europe worries continue            
 > Euro rallies vs dollar, snaps three-day decline       
 > Gold up with riskier assets, snaps four-day decline   
 > Oil rises as Turkey-Syria tensions fuel supply concerns 
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore       
 
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Singapore diary     
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.