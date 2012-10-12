Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 12

SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1432.84 0.02% 0.280 USD/JPY 78.39 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6768 -- 0.009 SPOT GOLD 1768.49 0.02% 0.300 US CRUDE 92.53 0.50% 0.460 DOW JONES 13326.39 -0.14% -18.58 ASIA ADRS 118.58 1.00% 1.17 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Middle East tensions push oil higher; euro up SE ASIA STOCKS-Global concerns weigh; late buying lifts Bangkok, Jakarta STOCKS TO WATCH -- SINGAPORE ECONOMY, MONETARY POLICY - Singapore defied expectations by sticking to its tight monetary policy stance on Friday, warning of persistent inflationary pressures as data showed a quarterly contraction in third quarter gross domestic product. -- DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD - DBS Group, Southeast Asia's largest lender, has agreed to sell more than half of its stake in Bank of Philippine Islands to Ayala Corp for S$757.3 million ($616 million) to boost its capital base. -- SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD - Sembcorp Industries said its urban development unit is co-developing a residential project, Gateway, in Vietnam's Binh Duong province. Sembcorp's partner is the Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park Joint Venture Co. -- TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD - Budget carrier Tiger Airways said it appointed Ho Yuen Sang as the managing director of its Singapore operations. Alexander Knigge was also appointed as chief commercial officer of the Tiger Group. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei to rebound from 2-mth low, set for 4th wk of loss > Wall St flat as Apple cuts jobs data gains > Bond prices gain as Europe worries continue > Euro rallies vs dollar, snaps three-day decline > Gold up with riskier assets, snaps four-day decline > Oil rises as Turkey-Syria tensions fuel supply concerns > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)