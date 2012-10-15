FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 15
October 15, 2012 / 12:35 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                      
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1428.59      -0.3%    -4.250
 USD/JPY                          78.41       -0.01%    -0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6526          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1742.79     -0.62%   -10.960
 US CRUDE                         91.05       -0.88%    -0.810
 DOW JONES                        13328.85     0.02%      2.46
 ASIA ADRS                        118.17      -0.35%     -0.41
 -------------------------------------------------------------        
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease on corporate earnings worry
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most edge up in bearish week; commodities
rebound 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Media and property firm Singapore Press Holdings reported
a 5.9 percent fall for its financial year ended August 2012 to
S$365.5 million ($299.3 million) from a year earlier, partly
dragged by lower investment and print income. 
    
    -- SYNNEAR FOOD HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Synnear Food said on Monday its management had offered
S$0.186 per share in cash to delist the Chinese food producer
from the Singapore Exchange. The offer price represents a 6.9
percent premium to Synnear's last traded price of S$0.174.
 
    
    -- COURTS ASIA LTD 
    - Shares of electronics and furniture retailer Courts Asia
will begin trading on the Singapore Exchange at 0900 (0100 GMT).
The company, which operates stores in Singapore and Malaysia,
launched an initial public offering in Singapore to raise S$137
million mainly to fund its expansion in Indonesia.
 
    
($1 = 1.2211 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
