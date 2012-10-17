FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 17
October 17, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                   
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0025 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1454.92      1.03%    14.790
 USD/JPY                          78.76       -0.13%    -0.100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7413          --     0.019
 SPOT GOLD                        1749.45      0.13%     2.260
 US CRUDE                         92.44        0.38%     0.350
 DOW JONES                        13551.78     0.95%    127.55
 ASIA ADRS                        120.79       1.20%      1.43
 -------------------------------------------------------------     
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro higher on US earnings,
Spanish hopes 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most firmer; Indonesia at all-time high 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- KEPPEL LAND LTD 
    - A Keppel Land unit made the top bid of S$434.55 million
($355.5 million) for a residential site in eastern Singapore,
beating 10 other bidders in an auction that shows developers
remain confident about the property market. 
      Separately, Keppel said it had acquired a Chinese property
company that held a residential site in Xinjin County of China's
Chengdu for 680.4 million yuan ($108.6 million). Keppel said it
plans to develop about 573 landed homes. 
    
    -- SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LTD 
    - Thailand's three biggest telecoms operators bid a total of
41.63 billion baht ($1.4 billion) on Tuesday for the radio
frequencies required for the introduction of faster
third-generation mobile services. 
      Market leader Advanced Info Service, which is 21
percent owned by SingTel, offered a combined 14.63 billion baht
($477 million) for three slots with the highest price put at
4.95 billion baht.
    
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Commodities firm Olam said on Tuesday it had priced its
planned issue of S$400 million fixed rate notes due 2022 at 6.0
percent per annum. Proceeds will be used for various purposes
including financing capital expenditure and potential
acquisition opportunities, the company said. 
    
($1 = 6.2640 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
