Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 19
#Coal
October 19, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                             
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1457.34     -0.24%    -3.570
 USD/JPY                          79.32         0.1%     0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8238          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1742.09      0.06%     1.000
 US CRUDE                         92.18        0.09%     0.080
 DOW JONES                        13548.94    -0.06%     -8.06
 ASIA ADRS                        122.24       0.50%      0.61
 -------------------------------------------------------------               
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip on Wall Street drop, Spain yields
fall 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; Indonesia, Malaysia at record close
 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Singapore palm oil giant Wilmar and U.S. agricultural
company Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) said on Thursday
they completed regulatory approvals for a partnership in the
global fertilizer and European vegetable oil sectors.
 
      Separately, ADM has acquired a stake in Australian bulk
grain handler GrainCorp and is seeking to open talks on
a takeover that could be worth more than $2 billion.
 
    
    -- KEPPEL CORP LTD 
    - Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest oil rig
builder, reported third-quarter net profit of S$346 million
($284.5 million), 15 percent lower than the S$406.1 million it
made a year earlier, mainly due to lower-margin projects.
 
    
    -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD 
    - Singapore Exchange, Asia's second-largest bourse operator
by market capitalisation, reported a 15 percent drop in
quarterly net profit as stock market volumes fell due to global
economic uncertainties. 
    
    -- RELIGARE HEALTH TRUST 
    - Units of Religare Health Trust, which will own
hospital-related assets managed by Indian hospital group Fortis
, will begin trading on the Singapore Exchange at 1400
(0600 GMT).  
    
    -- GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD 
    - Shares of Indonesian coal miner Geo Energy will start
trading on the Singapore Exchange at 0900 (0100 GMT). Geo Energy
sold 289.3 million shares at S$0.325 each and its initial public
offering was around 2.9 times subscribed, the company said.
    
 (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
