Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 19

SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1457.34 -0.24% -3.570 USD/JPY 79.32 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8238 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1742.09 0.06% 1.000 US CRUDE 92.18 0.09% 0.080 DOW JONES 13548.94 -0.06% -8.06 ASIA ADRS 122.24 0.50% 0.61 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip on Wall Street drop, Spain yields fall SE ASIA STOCKS-Most up; Indonesia, Malaysia at record close STOCKS TO WATCH -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD - Singapore palm oil giant Wilmar and U.S. agricultural company Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) said on Thursday they completed regulatory approvals for a partnership in the global fertilizer and European vegetable oil sectors. Separately, ADM has acquired a stake in Australian bulk grain handler GrainCorp and is seeking to open talks on a takeover that could be worth more than $2 billion. -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Singapore's Keppel Corp, the world's largest oil rig builder, reported third-quarter net profit of S$346 million ($284.5 million), 15 percent lower than the S$406.1 million it made a year earlier, mainly due to lower-margin projects. -- SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LTD - Singapore Exchange, Asia's second-largest bourse operator by market capitalisation, reported a 15 percent drop in quarterly net profit as stock market volumes fell due to global economic uncertainties. -- RELIGARE HEALTH TRUST - Units of Religare Health Trust, which will own hospital-related assets managed by Indian hospital group Fortis , will begin trading on the Singapore Exchange at 1400 (0600 GMT). -- GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LTD - Shares of Indonesian coal miner Geo Energy will start trading on the Singapore Exchange at 0900 (0100 GMT). Geo Energy sold 289.3 million shares at S$0.325 each and its initial public offering was around 2.9 times subscribed, the company said. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei drops, Google results lead to profit-taking > Weak Google results hit tech stocks, drag Wall St down > Bond prices erase early gains, yields rise for 4th day US/] > Yen hits multi-month lows, BOJ seen easing > Gold drops on weak equities, Europe uncertainty > Oil slips but pares loss on shut Canada-US pipeline > Key political risks to watch in Singapore (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Richard Pullin)