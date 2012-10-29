FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 29
#Consumer Electronics
October 29, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
                                                                                      
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0033 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1411.94     -0.07%    -1.030
 USD/JPY                          79.64        0.03%     0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7416          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1713.89      0.18%     3.130
 US CRUDE                         85.91       -0.43%    -0.370
 DOW JONES                        13107.21     0.03%      3.53
 ASIA ADRS                        120.07      -0.85%     -1.03
 -------------------------------------------------------------                        
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher after US growth
 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Thailand underperforms on the week 
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- NEPTUNE ORIENT LINES LTD 
    - Container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines swung to a
third-quarter net profit of $50 million from a net loss of $91
million a year earlier, mainly due to cost cuts as well as
improved liner and logistics performance. 
    
    -- WILMAR INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Palm oil giant Wilmar said it was partnering chemicals
firm Clariant Ltd to produce and sell amines and certain amines
derivatives. 
    
    -- HO BEE INVESTMENT LTD, NOBEL DESIGN HOLDINGS
LTD 
    - Singapore's Ho Bee Investment and Nobel Design both
requested a halt in the trading of their shares pending an
announcement.  
      Ho Bee is in talks to sell Hotel Windsor in Singapore,
which could fetch around S$163 million, the Business Times
reported. The potential buyer is a consortium which may include
Nobel Design, the newspaper said.
    
    -- MERMAID MARITIME PCL 
    - Mermaid Maritime said Seadrill Ltd had bought 12.2 million
shares in its associate, Asia Offshore Drilling Ltd, at $5.00
each, bringing its stake to 64.23 percent. Seadrill will then
make a cash offer for the remaining shares. 
    
    -- CAPITAMALLS ASIA LTD 
    - CapitaMalls Asia, which owns and develops shopping malls,
reported a 71 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to S$62.4
million ($51.11 million) from a year earlier, helped by strong
retail demand and the addition of new malls. 
     
 MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei rises, expectation of BOJ easing runs high      
 > Wall St ends flat on Apple picking, but down for week  
 > Prices gain on safe-haven support, jobs data eyed     
 > Yen steadier as BOJ meeting looms                    
 > Gold rebounds after US GDP but set for weekly loss   
 > Oil up second day, US products rise ahead of storm    
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

